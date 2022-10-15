Sat, 15 Oct, 2022 - 19:37

U19 Premier 1 Hurling: Midleton battle back to beat Valley Rovers on penalties

David Cremin got a vital goal for the Magpies, who were victors 2-1 after a shootout
U19 Premier 1 Hurling: Midleton battle back to beat Valley Rovers on penalties

Midleton's Tiarnan Roche being tackled by Cathal Brady, Valley Rovers, in the U19 final at Ballygarvan. Picture: Denis Boyle

Barry O'Mahony

Midleton 1-12 Valley Rovers 2-9 (Midleton win 2-1 on penalties)

MIDLETON have been crowned U19 Premier 1 hurling championships following a penalty shoot-out victory over Valley Rovers at Ballygarvan on Saturday evening. 

The game was played in slippery underfoot conditions. This final ebbed and flowed throughout the game with very little to separate the teams. Both teams had periods of dominance at various stages without ever pulling away.

It was a stop-start opening 30 minutes, Midleton lost key forward Rory Hartnett to a shoulder injury after two minutes, resulting in a lengthy delay. Valley Rovers were aided by a very strong wind in the first half and opened the scoring after seven minutes through an Evan O’Shea free. 

Midleton replied three minutes later, as Mikey Finn, who played a key role for CBC in the Harty Cup last Wednesday, pointed from a free, a very good point against the wind. O’Shea converted a free for the Carrigdhoun team before they billowed the back of the net through Evan Hennessy.

Midleton suffered another injury blow when captain Ciarmhac Smith was taken off, but they responded well to the goal, as a pair of Finn frees left two points between the teams at half-time, 1-2 to 0-3.

The winners, now aided by the wind in the second half started to impose themselves and by the third quarter they led 0-8 to 1-3, with Finn playing a pivotal role. 

Valleys responded, with O’Shea and Sean McEntee levelling the game. Finn once again pointed from a free after 58 minutes, but a Jonathan Kenneally effort sent the game to extra time.

Midleton's Michael Finn and Tadhg O'Leary Hayes chasing Valley Rovers Jonathan O'Leary. Picture: Denis Boyle
Midleton's Michael Finn and Tadhg O'Leary Hayes chasing Valley Rovers Jonathan O'Leary. Picture: Denis Boyle

Midleton, aided by the wind in the first period of extra-time dominated the opening nine minutes, Tadhg O’Leary-Hayes (two) and a Finn free giving them breathing space, but on the stroke of the half-time break in extra-time, Valley’s sub David Carthew finished well from close range to level the game once more, 2-6 to 0-12.

The Innishannon side were now aided by the wind in the second half of extra time, and with five minutes remaining they led by two points, Kenneally and O’Shea with the white flags. 

It looked like Valley’s would prevail, but one minute from time, a goal-mouth scramble resulted in David Cremin kicking the ball into the net. With time nearly up, O’Shea, who had a fine game for the beaten time bisected the posts to send the game to penalties.

It was a nervy penalty shoot-out, with Midleton prevailing 2-1.

Scorers for Midleton: M Finn 0-8 (0-7 f), D Cremin 1-1, T O’Leary-Hayes 0-2, E Kelly 0-1.

Valley Rovers: E O’Shea 0-5 (0-3 f), E Hennessy 1-0, D Carthew 1-0, S McEntee 0-2, J Kenneally 0-2.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Sunderland, A Faye, N Fitzgerald; L McGarth, C Smith (capt), E McCarthy; M Finn, N Corcoran; T O’Leary-Hayes, R Harnett, D McCarthy; E Kelly, D Cremin, P McGann.

Subs: T Roche for R Hartnett (2, inj), A Moloney for C Smith (23, inj), C Beausang for P McGann (47), S O’Connor for E Kelly (ET, 4).

VALLEY ROVERS: A White (c); J O’Driscoll, C O’Sullivan, T McGrath; C Brady, C Johnson, J O’Leary; J O’Sullivan, E Guinane; E O’Shea, R O’Donovan, E Hennessy; S Kiely, C McCarthy, S McEntee.

Subs: J Kenneally for E Hennessy (40), J Murphy for J O’Sullivan (47), D Carthew for T McGarth (ET, 5).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

More in this section

Scotland v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Play-off The Longshot: Irish ladies on song in qualifier
DENIS SCANNELL Blue Demons mourn the passing of founding member Noel McCarthy
Georgia v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier The Longshot: Can it be ladies’ night in Glasgow?
cork gaahurling
<p>Brian Hurley, Cork, in action against Martin McMahon, Clare, in the 2015 Munster semi-fina. at Páirc Uí Rinn. Picture: Eoin Noonan/SPORTSFILE</p>

Cork footballers will face Clare in 2023 Munster Football Championship 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe Eurofound Talks gets to grips with a rapidly changing Europe
young homeless boy sleeping on the bridge Cork Simon faces one of its toughest winters yet
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more