Blackrock v St Finbarr's: Christy O'Connor gives his verdict ahead of Páirc Uí Chaoimh showdown

WHEN St Finbarr’s and Blackrock met in last year’s championship, Blackrock’s 10-point win secured their place in the knockout stages while it also knocked the Barrs out.

It was the only game the Barrs lost in Group C but coupled with Erin’s Own salvaging a draw late on against Charleville in the other Group C clash, the defeat to the Rockies saw the Barrs fall from first to third in the group, and ultimately out of the championship.

The Barrs’ campaign ended in a handful of minutes, with two of Blackrock’s three second-half goals arriving within seven minutes of the restart proving to be a concussive blow which the Barrs never recovered from.

In essence though, the decisive blow had come three weeks earlier when the Barrs had given up a nine-point half-time lead against Erin’s Own, who stormed back to draw the match.

Once again, the damage was done just after half-time, when Robbie O’Flynn scored three goals in nine minutes. The Barrs were stumbling after O’Flynn landed those devastating punches.

After cutting loose in the first half, the Barrs’ conversion rate was just 35% in the second half. The Barrs lost their way but, clearly, the same failings which had been evident after half-time against Erin’s Own, returned to haunt them.

When the Barrs began their campaign this year, some of those old issues still appeared to be bubbling beneath the surface.

After pummelling Charleville in the 2021 championship, they were expected to win again when the sides met in Mallow in July. The Barrs were in the driving seat after second-half goals from Ben Cunningham and Brian Hayes, but Charleville hit seven of the last 10 points to secure a draw.

In a group of death alongside Blackrock and Sarsfields, the result really put the Barrs up against the wall. Yet when they faced Blackrock seven days later, they showed that this team is far more resilient and mentally stronger this season. The Barrs won by one point but the way in which they toughed out an absorbing contest proved to be a turning point in their season.

Their young guns stood up, with Ben Cunningham, Brian Hayes, Ethan Twomey, Jack Cahalane and Ben O’Connor accounting for 0-22.

When the Barrs met Sarsfields in their last group game, they blew Sars away. They scored four goals that afternoon, but the Barrs could have raised at least seven green flags.

Their performances ever since have shown how this side has improved with each game, but the acid test arrives now, not just in the form of Blackrock, but in the setting; trying to win a first county title in 29 years is a huge challenge but reaching a first final in the same time span, and trying to handle the occasion, is an even bigger task for the Barrs.

It’s more acute again with the Rockies in the other corner – local rivals and a big, strong experienced team who have been here before and done it two years ago. On the other hand, that final was played in what was effectively an empty stadium, which will be incomparable to the hype, noise and pageantry on display on Sunday.

Blackrock still have that greater final experience but it would be a mistake to underestimate the massive experience in this Barrs side; eight of the team played for Cork in 2022 between the senior hurlers and footballers and U20 hurlers, while William Buckley was Man of the Match in last year’s All-Ireland minor final.

INSPIRATION

A raft of those younger players all have either All-Ireland U20 or minor medals and the older players seem to have been inspired by that enthusiasm, fearless attitude and winning mentality. O’Connor and Buckley may be the only two new young players from last year, but the other young guns are a year older, wiser and stronger now.

William Buckley of St Finbarr's in action against Jack Herlihy of Newtownshandrum. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Blackrock have their share of inter-county experience too, having had four players on the extended Cork senior panel which reached the 2021 All-Ireland final. They have All-Ireland U20 winners too and a nice blend of power, class and hardened experience at this level; 12 of the 19 players which featured in the semi-final also played in the 2017 final defeat to Imokilly.

Blackrock’s ability to raise green flags stood in stark contrast to St Finbarr’s frustrations at the other end last year but the Barrs were still creating the goal chances as Gavin Connolly made four fine saves.

Blackrock goalkeeper Gavin Connolly. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

The Rockies still retain that goal threat. They had seven goalscoring chances against Erin’s Own, but the Barrs look far more clinical up front now than they were over 12 months ago.

Blackrock play with two up top most of the time but they alternated smartly in the semi-final and Erin’s Own couldn’t get a handle on them, with Alan Connolly, Robbie Cotter and Tadhg Deasy finishing with 2-13 from play.

The Barrs will hardly follow their men out the field to the same extent that Erin’s Own did, which allowed Blackrock to get that real quality ball inside in front of Connolly and Cotter. The Barrs attack will have to deal with a tough and physical Blackrock defence but there is a real physical presence to this ‘Barrs side too.

This is a real 50-50 game.

The Barrs have developed, evolved and improved with each game but the Imokilly match was a huge turning point in the Rockies season and they look to be peaking at the right time. They also have enough big men to frustrate the Barrs.

Blackrock have a slight edge but the Barrs might just shade it.