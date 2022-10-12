Six of best as Watergrasshill lads get into the flow

Watergrasshill United 6

Temple United B 3

Watergrasshill United came from 0-3 down as Sean Desmond grabbed five to help his side book their spot in the second round of the AOH Cup with a 6-3 win over Temple United B at Skehanagh.

What a dramatic comeback it was and what a performance from man of the match Sean Desmond who produced some devastating finishing after scoring five.

Temple’s early pressure paid off when from Michael O’Sullivan’s corner, Conor O’Callaghan headed home from his free header inside the box on 11 minutes.

Sean Desmond had a half chance after that, but from Dylan Field’s pass, he fired wide.

Then, when a loose ball broke and became available for Temple’s Kieran Casey, he rifled a terrific effort low into the bottom corner from 25 yards to double Temple’s advantage on 27.

Watergrasshill's captain Sean Desmond (right) with Temple B's Conor Kent, accompanied by referee Richard O'Gorman.

A decent effort from distance by the Hill’s Dylan Roche dipped narrowly over before Ben Nodwell found a way through – only to slam narrowly wide of the far post.

But, after Sean Desmond looped his header over from Roche’s free kick, Temple extended their lead when from Michael O’Sullivan’s corner, Alan Deveroux found himself unmarked near the edge of the box to head home and make it 3-0 to Temple on 39.

It took a tremendous tackle then by Conor Kent to deny Ben Nodwell a pathway through on goal before the final action in the first 45 saw Hendrix stretch fully to tip over a stinging effort from Paddy O’Regan.

Watergrasshill started the second period brightly and worked the strong wind to their advantage with Ben Nodwell so unlucky to see his low effort cannon off the upright before going wide.

A poor clearance from Temple then presented Sean Desmond with an opportunity which he gratefully took when he set off towards goal before slipping past a helpless Kevin Hendrix for the Hill’s first on 52.

The Hill were certainly making their presence felt now and Desmond came close again when he swivelled before narrowly clearing the bar with his effort.

Then, Hendrix had to be agile enough to tip over from a rasping effort from Chris Healy.

Hendrix was certainly the busier of the two keepers now and when he parried from James Gowan, he had to leap right away to tip over from a rifling effort by Dylan Field.

Temple did get forward after that with Michael O’Sullivan hooking wide from Kieran Casey’s pass, but it was back again in the Temple half and from a corner, Dylan Roche’s delivery went all the way in to make it 3-2 on 69.

Watergrasshill's Sean Desmond who got five goals in his side's 6-3 victory over Temple B in the Munster Junior Cup.

The next 20 minutes was just pure devastating finishing from Watergrasshill’s Desmond with his second goal coming from Ian O’Callaghan’s clearance when he slid it past the Temple keeper – making it 3-3 72.

And minutes later, he beat the offside trap before drilling nonchalantly past Hendrix to hand his side the lead for the first time in the tie.

Then, from James Gowan’s corner, Sean Desmond pounced for the fourth time to head home and make it 5-3 on 80.

And with five to go, Desmond finished off what must be one of the best individual displays of the season when he powered in to finish with aplomb – 6-3 in the end to Watergrasshill.

Watergrasshill Utd: Aaron Spriggs, Dylan Roche, Chris Healy, Ian O’Callaghan, Sean Murphy, James Gowan, Paddy O’Regan, Sean Desmond, Brendan Moloney, Dylan Field and Ben Nodwell.

Subs: Sam Denney and Kyle Cronin for Ben Nodwell and Chris Healy (70), Paul Cashman for Brendan Moloney (81), Jack O’Connor and Dean Russell for Dylan Field and Paddy O’Regan 87).

Temple B: Kevin Hendrix, Christopher Sexton, Danny Good, Conor Kent, Alan Deveroux, Gary Connolly, Kieran Casey, Gary O’Connor, Michael O’Sullivan, Ryan Constant and Conor O’Callaghan.

Subs: Jonathon O’Mahony for Conor O’Callaghan (83).

Referee: Richard O’Gorman.