Huge turnout for Pat Kelly book launch

BEFORE a capacity crowd at the Rochestown Park Hotel, well-known Cork soccer legend Pat Kelly recently launched his book 'It Happened By Chance'.

A huge turnout with over 250 guests showed how popular the former referee is, as guests from all parts of the game turned up.

Queues to purchase and get a signed copy from the main man himself lasted over three hours while the guests were treated to delicious food by the hotel.

Ray Murphy with Charlie Saville at the Rochestown Park Hotel. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Having done so much in his career, refereeing at the top level and refereeing some world-class players, Kelly was proud to say his biggest achievement to date was finishing the book.

“Despite the name of the book being 'It Happened By Chance', this book launch certainly didn’t happen by chance,” said Kelly.

Barbara O'Connell with her daughters, Jessie and Alix Mendez at the event. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"The preparation by the organising committee was second to none.

"We had a first-class host in John McHale who expertly launched the book where over 250 guests ensured that it was one of the most enjoyable evenings with players, league legislators and referees, both former and current were in attendance and memories were exchanged by all.

Mark O'Connell and Paddy Scanlon at the book launch. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"An idea following a prompt by former Cork City player Pat Duggan and his late father Paddy to put my stories in a book became a reality following a few years of research and memory jogging on my part, and the help of the Organising Committee, Plunkett Carter, Gerry Desmond and Fergie McDaid, who gave their time and patience to ensure that the project was successful.

Chloe Pardy, Gary McSweeney and Lucas Keating at the Rochestown Park Hotel. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"At the outset, we decided that the proceeds of the book would go to Marymount Hospice, a charity that has touched nearly every family in the city.

"As time went on and following a story in The Echo by former St Mary’s and Cork City player Declan Daly whose parents passed away in the Mercy Hospital, we decided to add that charity to the fundraiser.

"With some of my own siblings suffering from dementia and Alzheimers, as the book neared completion this charity was added to the ticket also. "All three charities are very close to my heart and have touched the hearts of every family in the country.

Paddy O'Connor, Bob Donovan, Pat Dolan, Ray Murphy, John Murphy and Peter Connolly. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

"My sincere thanks to the sponsors for their generosity in supporting the project.

"I am most grateful to the people who contributed to the purchase of the book which is also available online at www.patkellyref.com."