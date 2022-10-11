Munster Senior League: Craig Hurley determined to guide St Mary's back on top

IT'S his first year managing a senior men’s team in the MSL, and despite a mixed start to the new season, St Mary’s manager Craig Hurley is confident his side have the quality to get back to the top tier.

Coming into the role on the back of huge success with Treaty United U17 girl's team, Hurley hopes he do the same with the northside club and having seen him in action as a coach, I certainly wouldn’t bet against him.

Here he tells us about his new role and his aims for the season.

“It’s my first senior men's and I’m loving it," said Hurley.

"I’m coming in from the Treaty WU17s where we won the WNL last season and I’m hoping I can bring the same kind of success here.

"I’ve got the backing of the club and players here which is huge and It’s a great feeling knowing that I’m not under pressure and they can see the work being done.

“Our season has been a bit stop-start so far. We have done well in the cups but have not got going yet in the league.

“It’s a young side so just getting them to be consistent is what we need to do next.

"I think we are playing well in games and our style of football is enjoyable to watch so that’s a big positive at the moment.

“We have a squad of 26 players so far. It’s a very strong squad. Really competitive with a lot of players at the same level so they know they need to perform well at training and matches to get a place.

“It’s been a massive rebuild losing 11 players from last year's squad but we have signed really well with people who care about the club."

So while it’s never easy to keep everyone happy, having a squad of 26 players could be a challenge for the father of two.

Every player before signing would have been told the same thing: 'You train well you play and it’s up to you to keep your place....'

”It’s obviously hard to keep them all happy but I think we have been very fair with them all so nobody can have any complaints really.

"I always say just be honest with a player and tell them where they stand and you won’t have many problems.

“My ambitions for the season are still promotion even though it’s been a tough start but if we sat top now with maximum points I would still say it’s not over so that stands the same now.

COMPETITIVE

"It’s an extremely competitive league with everyone taking points off everyone so I don’t see anyone running away with it.

“We would love a good run in the intermediate cup but have been dealt a very tough game away to high-flyers Carrigaline but we will be up for it and ready when it comes.

"I think every other cup we enter we just want to do well and see how far we can go.

“I think it will be a very hard league to predict this season with the likes of Douglas Hall, Mayfield, Leeds, Everton, Bandon and ourselves believing we can go up.

"I think any team that can go on a six- or seven-game run will put themselves in with a great shout. I think the Hall are probably early favourites.

"I do think others will look to rule us out but I’m ok with that. We will quietly go about our business. Once nobody inside the camp starts to doubt it I don’t care about the outside noise.

“I’m currently doing my UEFA A licence and nearly finished it. So hopefully I can pass it. I’ve put years of hard work into that moment so it will be really nice for me if I can achieve it.

"I'm taking everything else as it comes now.

"I’ve had opportunities to go back into League of Ireland and Women's National League but they didn’t feel right so for now my focus is on Mary’s and helping them get back to where they belong.”