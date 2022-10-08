JAHC: Valley Rovers squeeze out Ballymartle in South East decider

Valley Rovers 0-16 Ballymartle 0-14

VALLEY Rovers claimed the Declan O’Neill Fitted Furniture South-East Junior A Hurling Championship when they edged out defending champions Ballymartle in an entertaining final at Minane Bridge.

While they narrowly lost the 2021 decider to Ballymartle by one point, they turned the tables this time in an equally tight match, that saw the sides level on nine occasions.

Essentially, a more youthful Valley Rovers side prevailed because they were slightly better balanced and had a greater spread of scorers, but Ballymartle pushed to the end and will rue a goal chance in the closing moments when Cillian Lordan saw his goal chance blocked by a bundle of defenders.

Three points from Rob Sweetnam for Valley’s, with Daniel O’Leary (2) and Frank McCarthy for Ballymartle saw the sides level after 10 minutes.

Conor Taheny and Ciaran McCarthy pushed Valleys ahead, but O’Leary (2) tied up the game again after 21 minutes. Sweetnam (2), and Niall Crowley and Pat Dwyer for Ballymartle swapped points before another effort from Sweetnam and Cormac Kilduff left Valleys up 0-9 to 0-7.

Ballymartle edged ahead early in the second half, with three pointed frees from O’Leary, before Aidan Sheehan tied the match in the 41st minute.

Niall Crowley put Ballymartle back in front, but five unanswered points from Darragh Crowley, Sweetnam, Gary Deane, Kilduff and Johnatan O’Leary left Valleys 0-15 to 0-11 in front after 54 minutes.

Champions die hard, and Ballymartle threw everything at Valleys. with points from O’Leary (2) and Cillian Lordan reducing the deficit to the minimum as the game entered injury time.

However, it was Gary Deane who had the final say for Valleys, as he nailed the insurance point.

Darragh Crowley accepted the Concubhair Uí Mhurcu Cup from Domnick Murphy, while Jonathan O’Leary received the Man of the Match award.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-7 (0-5 f), C Kilduff, G Deane 0-2 each, C Taheny, C McCarthy, S Sheehan, D Crowley, J O’Leary (f) 0-1 each.

Ballymartle: D O’Leary 0-9 f, N Crowley 0-2, P Dwyer, F McCarthy, C Lordan 0-1.

VALLEY ROVERS: A White; S Lynch, C O’Sullivan, C Brady; D Murphy, C Johnson, J O’Leary; G Deane, D Crowley; C Kilduff, A Sheehan, R Sweetnam; C McCarthy, C Taheny, A Lyons.

Subs: D Looney for A Lyons (30 inj), J O’Driscoll for A Sheehan (51), D Muckian for R Sweetnam (55).

BALLYMARTLE: Declan McCarthy; J Butler, M Tobin, D Kelly; Darragh McCarthy, D Edmonds, D Dwyer; F Desmond, J D O’Callaghan; G Murphy, F McCarthy, C Lordan; N Crowley, P Dwyer, D O’Leary.

Subs: I Butler for D Kelly (46), C Kelleher for G Murphy (50), O White for J D O’Callaghan (550.

Referee: Alan O’Connor (Ballygarvan).