Mark Collins on song as Erin's Own stun Cobh in East Cork JAHC final

Erin's Own 4-12 Cobh 2-9

A STUNNING final quarter performance from Erin's Own saw them come from six down to claim the Jamesy Kelleher Cup to deny double-chasers Cobh in Carrigtwohill.

Mark Collins gave a Man of the Match performance with a haul of 1-8 for Erin's Own's second team, following up on their semi-final defeat of holders St Ita's.

Con Ryan of East Cork Oil presenting the Man-of-the-Match award to Erin's Own's Mark Collins. Picture: David Keane

The Caherlag outfit's last win in this competition was 15 years ago but they came in here determined to make up for last year's loss in the decider.

Collins opened the scoring after just 30 seconds replied by Diarmuid Kearney (free), Jack Sheehan and Cian Spriggs both traded scores to leave it at 0-2 apiece.

By the 14th minute, Cobh were ahead when Adam Mccarthy pointed responded to Collins' second point.

The second quarter belonged to Cobh with Adam Lynch finding the back of the net, followed by white flags from Conor Farrell, Diarmuid Kearney and Lynch.

James McMahon ended his side's long barren run with a very well-taken goal which was crucial in trimming the margin to three at the break: 1-6 to 1-3.

Cobh's Paidi Kearney and Erin's Own's Andrew O'Sullivan in a race for the ball. Picture: David Keane

Shane Murphy and Eoin Cullimore traded scores on the resumption before Spriggs, with a beautiful solo run, found the back of the net; 2-7 to 1-4 on 35 minutes.

Credit has to go with how Erin's Own responded goaling twice including a Tom Dillon penalty after Jack Sheehan was fouled.

Collins raised the next four white flags. And though McCarthy responded a Collins' goal pushed Erin's Own out of sight.

The final scores of the game went to Kearney for Cobh and Andrew O Sullivan Sheehan and Collins for the new champions, as Erin's Own were declared East Cork JAHC winners for 2022.

Scorers Erin's Own: M Collins 1-8 (0-3 f), J Sheehan 1-2, T Dillon J McMahon 1-0 each, A O'Sullivan, S Murphy 0-1 each.

Cobh: C Spriggs, A Lynch 1-1 each, D Kearney 0-3 f, A McCarthy 0-2, C Farrell, E Cullimore 0-1 each.

ERIN'S OWN: T Dillon, C O Sullivan, P Fitzgerald, R O'Regan, S Broderick, I O Mahony, C McDonnell, S Murphy, A O Sullivan, J Sheehan, M Collins, J McMahon, G O'Mahony, M Murphy, C O'Callaghan.

Subs: S Power for G O'Mahony, P Ryan for M Murphy, T Foley for J McMahon.

COBH: J Bates, J Gardiner, P Carey, A Stanton, N O'Connell, C McLoughlin, P Kearney, A McCarthy, J McCarthy, M O'Rourke, C Farrell, E Cullimore, C Spriggs, D Kearney, A Lynch.

Subs: G Keating for A Stanton, A Doran for P Carey, L Greaney for J Gardiner, R Pierce for E Cullimore.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).