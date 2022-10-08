Brilliant Beara U19 footballers hold off Castlehaven to land Premier 1 crown

Beara 2-10 Castlehaven 2-7

BEARA held off a valiant second-half comeback from Castlehaven to capture the Premier 1 U19 Football Championship in this entertaining encounter played in Wolfe Tone Park, Bantry on Saturday afternoon.

Beara produced a powerful performance in the first half as they dominated in every sector of the pitch which enabled them to hold a formidable 12-point lead at half-time.

Castlehaven however thundered into proceedings after the interval as they netted two goals in the first three minutes of the second half. The Haven dominated for large periods of the second half, but their comeback hopes just fell short as Beara held on for a narrow but ultimately deserved victory.

Beara captain Fintan Fenner who played for the Cork senior footballers in this year’s McGrath Cup produced an inspired display, with his powerful running and accurate kicking key factors in his side's triumph. Fenner further enhanced his growing reputation with a strong display and his goal just before the end of the first half was a beauty after a typically strong run.

The movement and pace of the Beara forwards, especially in the first half, was also integral reasons for their success as the Haven rearguard struggled to contain a rampant Beara attack. Beara were also indebted to their custodian Killian Murphy who produced two brilliant saves in either half to thwart the Haven.

Beara started the game strongly as they raced into a three-point lead after 13 minutes following three successive points from their captain fantastic Fintan Fenner. Beara were far more economical with their changes, while the Haven were far too often let down by wasteful finishing.

Beara recorded their first goal in the 13th minute when Lee Kelly netted in emphatic fashion. Kelly received a nice pass from Gerard O’Shea before he unleashed a powerful drive into the roof of the net to move Beara six points clear.

Castlehaven recorded their first score of the game in the 14th minute when Sean Browne kicked over from close range. Beara were far sharper against a surprisingly lethargic Haven side, and they quickly reasserted their superiority on proceedings as they struck 1-4 without reply in a nine-minute spell which moved them 12 points clear after 28 minutes.

Tomas O’Connor, Lee Kelly, Tommy O’Sullivan, and Fintan Fenner kicked four successive points before Fenner netted a sublime individual goal in the 28th minute. Fenner exchanged passes with Lee Kelly before he unleashed a powerful shot into the bottom corner of the net. Micheal Maguire and Fenner swapped points to ensure Beara led by 12 points at the break, 2-8 to 0-2.

Gerrard O'Shea, Beara, going past Ulthan O'Donovan, Castlehaven. Picture: Dan Linehan

Castlehaven started the second half in a determined fashion as they netted two goals in the opening three minutes. Talented full-forward Jamie O’Driscoll finished off a good move involving Robbie Minihane and Micheal Maguire before applying a sweet finish. This was immediately followed by a fine goal from Robbie Minihane after a barnstorming run from the impressive Tomas O’Mahony to reduce the deficit to six points after 33 minutes.

Castlehaven were now on top against a visibly tiring Beara side who battled manfully to repel the constant Haven pressure. Points from ace duo Robbie Minihane and Micheal Maguire helped reduce the arrears to five points after 55 minutes.

The Haven pressure was unrelenting in the closing stages. Killian Murphy saved brilliantly from the Haven’s Robbie Minihane as Castlehaven laid siege to the Beara goal. Late points from Sean Browne and Jack O’Neill served as consolation scores as Beara held on for a hard-fought county final triumph.

The Beara celebrate their victory over Castlehaven after the U19 Premier 1 football final at Bantry. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for Beara: F Fenner 1-5 (0-4 f), L Kelly 1-1, T O’Connor (f), T O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan, D Crowley 0-1 each.

Castlehaven: R Minihane 1-1 (0-1 m), J O’Driscoll 1-0, M Maguire 0-3 (0-2 f), S Browne 0-2, J O’Neill 0-1.

BEARA: K Murphy (Castletownbere); Darren Harrington (Glengarriff), Darragh Harrington (Urhan), S Collins (Glengarriff); D Crowley (Urhan), S O’Shea (Adrigole), D O’Sullivan (Adrigole); F Fenner (Castletownbere), A O’Sullivan (Urhan); B O’Sullivan (Adrigole), L Kelly (Castletownbere), G O’Shea (Adrigole); T O’Connor (Adrigole), L Harrington (Glengarriff), T O’Sullivan (Adrigole).

Subs: C McElhinney for B O’Sullivan (50), T O’Sullivan for F Fenner (59).

CASTLEHAVEN: B Crowley; D O’Callaghan, J Bohane, S O’Connell; U O’Callaghan, L McCarthy, O Daly; T O’Mahony, J O’Neill; F Collins, A O’Donoghue, R Minihane; S Browne, J O’Driscoll, M Maguire.

Subs: J Buckley for U O’Callaghan (30), D Maguire for A O’Donoghue (55).

Referee: Sean Levis (Muintir Bhaire).