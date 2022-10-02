PSFC:Nemo Rangers push clear of Ballincollig in final quarter to reach decider

Nemo Rangers 1-16

Ballincollig 0-9

Nemo Rangers remain on course to mark their centenary year with another Bons Secours Hospital Cork Premier SFC title after they eventually overcame the challenge of Ballincollig at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

While the final margin of victory was ten points in favour of the side who have already claimed the Andy Scannell Cup 22 times to sit atop the roll of honour, they had to work to get themselves there. It wasn’t until Luke Connolly’s goal from a penalty just before the three-quarter mark, which made it 1-11 to 0-8, that they had breathing space.

The penalty award came after Mark Cronin’s mazy run was halted with a high challenge. Connolly had mixed some superb point-taking with some poor wides before that but there was never any doubt about the outcome as he sent the ball to the top left corner of the net.

While Ballincollig sub Peter O’Neill had the game’s next point, the remaining five went to Nemo, Connolly nailing a 45 and a long-range free while corner-back Kevin O’Donovan stole a kickout to score and Stephen and Mark Cronin combined to set up Barry Cripps.

Ballincollig, who had showed good form in defeating Valley Rovers and Carbery to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2016, kept pushing in search of a late transformative goal, it remained elusive. The closest they came was a low Dara Dorgan shot, blocked by diving Nemo full-back Briain Murphy to ensure a third straight clean sheet.

It wasn’t a vintage Nemo performance, but it was a step up from the tight battles against Clonakilty and Carbery Rangers in their previous two outings.

They had eight scorers in total, with wing-forward Conor Horgan outstanding as he scored three from play and provided a valuable ball-winning outlet around the middle. Connolly’s 1-6 could have been greater but he couldn’t be accused of not producing when needed while Cripps and Alan O’Donovan did well at midfield.

Nemo will have been frustrated to only lead by 0-7 to 0-6 at half-time. Too often, they found a well-organised Ballincollig difficult to break down, even allowing for Barry O’Driscoll and Connolly giving them a cushion with points in the opening minutes.

Ballincollig were able to break well at pace, with Darren Murphy a focal point inside while Liam O’Connell provided classy touches and wing-backs Luke Fahy and Cian Kiely ate the ground in providing strong support when the ball was turned over.

While Connolly’s third point put Nemo 0-4 to 0-2 ahead on 15, Ballincollig came back strongly through Kiely, Cian Dorgan and Murphy to lead for the first time. Unfortunately for them, it was a solitary experience, with Luke Horgan setting up Jack Horgan to level for Nemo before Connolly landed a 45 and Alan O’Donovan’s point from distance provided a route over the low Ballincollig back.

Even so, Dorgan’s second gave Ballincollig hope as they retired just a point behind and they kept pace early in the second half as Fahy and Kiely replied to efforts from Conor Horgan and Mark Cronin.

Conor Horgan’s second made it 0-10 to 0-8 for Nemo on 38, with Mark Cronin’s lovely pass allowing Barry O’Driscoll to get his second – both with his supposedly weaker right foot – on 41.

Even then, Ballincollig were not out of contention, though the feeling grew that they would need to harness some of the goalscoring ability that had seen them score four in each of their previous two games.

In the end, the goal went Nemo’s way following the award of the penalty. From there, they were not going to be caught.

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: L Connolly 1-6 (0-3 45, 0-1f), C Horgan 0-3, M Cronin (f), J Horgan, B Cripps, A O’Donovan, K O’Donovan 0-1 each.

Ballincollig: C Dorgan, D Murphy, C Kiely 0-2 each, L Fahy, P O’Neill, D O’Mahony 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: MA Martin; K Fulignati, B Murphy, K Histon; K O’Donovan, S Cronin, C McCartan; B Cripps, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, M Cronin, J Horgan; L Horgan, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly.

Subs: P Kerrigan for L Horgan (41), C Dalton for J Horgan (45), K O’Sullivan for Fulignati (46), R Dalton for Horgan (56), C O’Donovan for O’Driscoll (57).

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; E Cooke, N Galvin, G O’Donoghue; L Fahy, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Kiely, F Down; S Dore, H Aherne, D O’Mahony; D Murphy, L O’Connell, C Dorgan.

Subs: P O’Neill for Dore (half-time), D Dorgan for Down (41), S Murphy for Cooke (46), J O’Connor for Aherne (50), P Kelly for D Murphy (56).

Referee: A Long (Argideen Rangers).