Kilshannig prove too strong for Mitchelstown in county IAFC semi-final

Kilshannig 2-15

Mitchelstown 0-9

KILSHANNIG avenged last season’s defeat at the same stage against the same opponents to reach the Bon Secours county IAAFC final after dominating the semi-final at wind-swept Fermoy on Saturday.

They controlled much of the contest, sweeping 1-9 to 0-4 in front by the break after winning the toss and deciding to play into the teeth of a strong wind. It proved a wise call.

Yet, within nine minutes of the resumption, Mitchelstown, bidding to qualify for a third successive decider, had reduced to margin to five points, but Cathail O’Mahony missed a kickable free and Kilshanning bossed the remainder.

They outscored their opponents by 1-5 to 0-1 with Conor McMahon decorating a fine individual display by adding the second goal to complete the scoring after O’Mahony collected a black card in the 45th minute.

There was much to admire in the winners’ performance. They were hungry, composed on the ball and used it smartly while their tactic of running at the Town paid dividends.

Despite conceding the opening score to Shane Beston, Kilshannig took complete control all over the pitch to post 1-7 without response and it could have been but for a poor miss by McMahon seconds after Sean O’Sullivan also fired wide at the other end.

Pictured at Fermoy was Eanna O'Hanlon for Kilshannig being chased by Michelstown's Dave Dineen. Picture Denis Boyle

But there was no denying the value and importance of the goal scored by captain Killian O’Hanlon following a length-of-the-pitch move initiated by keeper Gavin Creedon and finishing with a powerful shot to the net, 1-3 to 0-1 by the 10th minute.

Four more scores followed before the completion of the opening-quarter, McMahon and Kieran Twomey, with two frees and another from play, leaving Kilshannig well in front at 1-7 to 0-1.

Jimmy Sheehan ended 20 minutes without a score for the Town and further points from Beston and O’Mahony left eight between them at the break.

For once, Kilshannig’s defence came under pressure at the start of the second-half, but they survived to wrestle back control and run out convincing winners.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K Twomey 0-6, 3f, C McMahon 1-2, K O’Hanlon 1-1, E O’Hanlon and D O’Sullivan 0-2 each, E O’Sullivan 0-1, T Cunningham 0-1f.

Scorers for Mitchelstown: C O’Mahony 0-3, 2f, 0-1’45, S Beston 0-2, J Sheehan 0-2, 1f, S O’Sullivan and J Mullins 0-1 each.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; C O’Shea, E Burke, S O’Connell; B Curtin, B Guerin, J Twomey; K O’Hanlon, captain, C O’Sullivan; D O’Sullivan, E O’Hanlon, E O’Sullivan; K Twomey, C McMahon, T Cunningham.

Subs: J Kearney for Cunningham 50, C O’Connell for D O’Sullivan 53, C Murphy for E O’Sullivan 54, J Cronin for J Twomey 56, K Murphy for McMahon 57.

MITCHELSTOWN: L Hanna; K Roche, F Herlihy, L Finn; C Hyland, P Molloy, J Mullins; S Walsh, M Keane; D Dineen, S Beston, S O’Sullivan; J Sheehan, S Cahill, C O’Mahony.

Subs: P Magee for Molloy, half-time, A O’Brien for Cahill 47, D Reidy-Price for Sheehan 50, S Kenneally for Mullins 57, R Donegan for Beston 58.

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).