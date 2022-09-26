Ibane Gaels lift Premier 2 Challenge cup after edging out Na Piarsaigh

Ibane Gaels 2-10 Na Piarsaigh 1-9

IBANE GAELS edged out Na Piarsaigh in an entertaining Rebel Óg Premier 2 U15 football Challenge Cup decider at Kilmurry on Sunday afternoon.

Both sides would have been disappointed with their championship campaigns, failing to qualify from the group, but responded well.

Na Piarsaigh had a fine win over city rivals St Finbarr’s in the semi-final by four points, whereas, Ibane Gaels received a bye straight into the final as there were only three teams in the other group.

These sides actually met already this season, back in July, the first group stage game, with Ibane Gaels scoring nine goals in the hammering of a depleted Na Piarsaigh side at the home of the city club, 9-14 to 0-4.

Ibane Gaels, an underage amalgamation of West Cork clubs, Barryroe and Argideen Rangers, started the game impressively with 1-2 inside three minutes. Jamie Collins and Luke Murphy with the points, and it was Collins who also got the goal when his free looped into the net.

It wasn’t the start that Na Piarsaigh were looking for but the response was admirable.

The city club landed two points courtesy of a Luke Hurley free and a Daniel Scallon effort, but they suffered a sucker punch when the winners registered their second goal. Collins netted following a driving run.

Collins could have had his hat-trick, but his powerful shot went just over the crossbar, making it 2-3 to 0-2 after 11 minutes.

Mike Collins in action for Ibane Gaels against defender Brian Kelly, Na Piarsaigh. Picture: Larry Cummins

Na Piarsaigh rallied for the remainder of the half and were much the better team.

Hurley scored a great goal into the top corner for Na Piarsaigh, and even though Murphy bisected the posts for the West Cork side, the city club kicked the last four points of the half. Craig O’Sullivan (2) and efforts from Hurley and Scallon, 2-4 to 1-6 at the break.

On the resumption, Ibane Gaels kicked the first two points, through Murphy and Collins. Badly needed scores for them, having failed to score in the second quarter.

The city side, driven on by the excellent Hurley, levelled the game, Hurley with three inspirational points.

Ibane Gaels nudged ahead at the end of the third quarter, with two efforts, 2-8 to 1-9.

There were just the two scores in the final quarter, Murphy with two frees.

Na Piarsaigh battled gamely right to the end but were unable to find the scores to get back into the game, as Ibane Gaels hung on for a four-point win.

Micheal O'Mahony, chairperson, Rebel Óg makes the cup presentation to Luke Murphy, captain of Ibane Gaels. Picture: Larry Cummins

Scorers for Ibane Gaels: J Collins 2-4 (1-2 f), L Murphy 0-6 (0-2 f).

Na Piarsaigh: L Hurley 1-5 (0-1 f), C O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1 f), D Scallon 0-2.

IBANE GAELS: J Henchion; S Flynn, B O’Dwyer, J Deasy; D Dineen, C Hennessy, M Collins; L Murphy, R Hennessy; J Collins, A Fleming, K Hennessy; C Coakley, J Twomey, D Flynn.

Sub: D Murphy for K Hennessy (54).

Na PIARSAIGH: B Sheehan; B Kelly, G Dwyer-Harrington, J Coughlan; D O’Leary, B Kelleher, J McGrath; J Barrett, C Gardener; S Lyons, L Hurley, D Scallon; C McCarthy, C O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan.

Subs: R Cronin for R O’Sullivan (h-t), J Ring for C McCarthy (50).

Referee: Stephen Murphy (Bandon).