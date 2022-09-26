Ibane Gaels lift Premier 2 Challenge cup after edging out Na Piarsaigh

Collins could have had his hat-trick, but his powerful shot went just over the crossbar, making it 2-3 to 0-2 after 11 minutes.
Na Piarsaigh battled gamely right to the end but were unable to find the scores to get back into the game, as Ibane Gaels hung on for a four-point win.
J Collins 2-4 (1-2 f), L Murphy 0-6 (0-2 f).
L Hurley 1-5 (0-1 f), C O’Sullivan 0-2 (0-1 f), D Scallon 0-2.
J Henchion; S Flynn, B O’Dwyer, J Deasy; D Dineen, C Hennessy, M Collins; L Murphy, R Hennessy; J Collins, A Fleming, K Hennessy; C Coakley, J Twomey, D Flynn.
D Murphy for K Hennessy (54).
B Sheehan; B Kelly, G Dwyer-Harrington, J Coughlan; D O’Leary, B Kelleher, J McGrath; J Barrett, C Gardener; S Lyons, L Hurley, D Scallon; C McCarthy, C O’Sullivan, R O’Sullivan.
R Cronin for R O’Sullivan (h-t), J Ring for C McCarthy (50).
Stephen Murphy (Bandon).