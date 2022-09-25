Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 07:43

Ballygiblin's bench press sees off Russell Rovers in Premier Junior semi

North Cork side will now face Tracton in the county final
Midfielder Darragh Flynn came off the bench to turn the tide for Ballygiblin. Picture: Larry Cummins

Paddy Ryan

Ballygiblin 0-25 Russell Rovers 1-19 (aet) 

THIS Premier JHC semi-final at Ballynoe on Saturday was a thriller. 

The sides were deadlocked on 10 occasions by the end of normal time with last year's Junior A winners Ballygiblin eventually finding a way to set up a final against Tracton. 

Exchanges were close in the opening half with the sides level 0-2, 0-3, 0-4 and 0-6 each by the 22nd minute. Brian Hartnett had a goal for Russell Rovers in the 23rd minute after good play by Kevin Moynihan. 

By the 28th minute, Ballygiblin had levelled with three great points by Shane Beston, Dean Barry and Kieran Duggan. Just before half time Killian Roche and Barry Coffey worked well for Dean Barry who gave the winners an interval lead 0-10 to 1-6.

Russell Rovers levelled on the restart by Kevin Moynihan. Ballygiblin did well moving 0-13 to 1-7 clear. Midway through the half they were deadlocked 0-13 to 1-10. Rovers had three points with Ballygiblin forcing extra time with three Joseph O'Sullivan frees: 1-15 to 0-18 at full time.

Extra time prevailed and Ballygiblin held a slight lead all through. Joseph O'Sullivan pointed a free and Shane Beston placed Darragh Flynn for a great point.

Russell Rovers replied by Jack McGrath. Josh Beausang got the lead down to a single point before Sean O'Sullivan placed Joseph O'Sullivan for a great point 0-22 to 1-17 at halftime in extra time.

Early on the changeover, Beausang pointed a free before Darragh Flynn pointed under pressure. 

Beausang and Flynn exchanged points as the game moved into the closing moments.

Joseph O'Sullivan pointed a free that was followed by the final whistle. 

Over the entire game, the winners' defence were very solid.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: J O'Sullivan 0-7 (0-5 f) D Flynn 0-4 (0-1 sl), R Donegan 0-4 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), S Beston, C O'Mahony 0-3 each, D Barry, K Duggan 0-2 each.

Russell Rovers: J Beausang 0-9 (0-8 f), B Hartnett 1-4, K Moynihan 0-3, L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath, R Cummins 0-1 each.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Noonan; L Finn, F Herlihy (c) J Mullins; B Coffey, M Keane, M Lewis; R Donegan, K Roche; S Beston, P Molloy, K Duggan; C O'Mahony, S O'Sullivan, D Barry. 

Subs: D Flynn for Pat Molloy, A O'Brien for D Barry, J O'Sullivan for S Beston (inj), S Beston for K Duggan, D Barry for S Beston (inj) K Duggan for D Barry (inj). 

RUSSELL ROVERS: R Walsh; P Lane, K Ivors, P Cummins; D Moynihan, E O'Sullivan, K Tattan; J Kennefick, K Walsh; K Moynihan, L Duggan-Murray, J McGrath; J Beausang, B Hartnett, R Cummins. 

Subs: M Dwyer for R Cummins, R Cummins for P Lane.

Referee: Brendan Barry Murphy (Aghabullogue),

