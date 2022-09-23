Cloughduv into IAHC final after going the extra mile against Lisgoold

Cloughduv 1-29 Lisgoold 3-18 (after extra time)

CLOUGHDUV are through to the Co-Op Superstores Intermediate A Hurling Championship final after a classic encounter in Riverstown on Friday night.

Lisgoold threatened to complete a remarkable comeback in both normal time and then extra time but ultimately a Brian Verling goal, he got 1-11 on the night, was enough to send his side through to the showpiece occasion where they will face either Sarsfields or Dungourney.

After a fiercely competitive eight minutes to this clash played in front of a huge crowd, it was Lisgoold that found themselves in front 0-3 to 0-2 with Liam O’Shea proving the be clinical from frees by claiming all three of those scores from dead ball situations.

But unfortunately, his teammates didn’t follow suit as they hit nine wides in total in the first half and while O’Shea added two more frees to his tally, their only score from play came courtesy of a superb strike from a tight angle by full-forward John Cashman.

Cloughduv, by comparison, only hit four wides in the first half an hour plus added time of eight minutes which came as a result of their midfielder Kevin Walsh, who had hit a great point, suffering a serious looking injury at the end of the first quarter.

By that juncture, in the match the sides were level at 0-3 apiece but Cloughduv would soon rally and they would notch six points without reply, the pick of the bunch coming from Jason Mannix.

O’Shea briefly disrupted their rhythm by raising a couple of white flags - either side of a sensational score from John Cashman - but inspired by the excellent Brian Verling, and also three brilliant overs from Mark Walsh, Cloughduv would be in complete control by half-time, 0-14 to 0-6.

But in hurling, control can be relinquished quite easily. But Lisgoold deserve the credit as they somehow battled back and two goals from Mark Hegarty and Diarmuid Healy helped them lead by the minimum by the end of the third quarter, 2-10 to 0-15.

It set up a frantic final quarter, these two spirited teams were level on six occasions including when the full-time whistle was blown - seconds after a massive point from Lisgoold captain John Cronin - meaning extra time was required, 2-16 to 0-22.

Extra time was just a microcosm of normal time as Cloughduv led comfortably before a Liam O’Shea goal sparked a comeback but ultimately Brian Verling’s pulled finish sent his side into the final.

Cloughduv's Liam Kelleher battling Lisgoold's James O'Driscoll. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers for Cloughduv: B Verling 1-11 (0-8 f, 0-1 65), M Verling, M Walsh 0-4 each, A Murphy 0-3, J Mannix, W Ahern 0-2 each, K Walsh, J Devine, C Canty 0-1 each.

Lisgoold: L O’Shea 1-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 65), M Hegarty 1-3, D Healy 1-1, J Cronin and J O’Driscoll 0-2 each, C Hickey and J Cashman 0-1 each.

CLOUGHDUV: C Crowley; L Kelleher, B Ahern, O O’Driscoll; S Curzon, C O’Driscoll, E Clifford; A Murphy, K Walsh; W Ahern, J Mannix, M Verling; M Walsh, B Verling, C Ryan.

Subs: E Moynihan for K Walsh (12), P Buckley for B Ahern (50), S O’Donoghue for C Ryan (51), C Canty for J Mannix (60), J Devine for M Walsh (74).

LISGOOLD: C Cronin; J Hegarty, C Cashman, C O’Shea; K Cashman, C Hickey, J Cronin; C Scanell, J Ryan; T Savage, L O’Shea, D Healy; J O’Driscoll, J Cashman, M Hegarty.

Subs: I Walsh for C O’Shea (32), C O’Brien for T Savage (h-t), C Hallahan for J Ryan (56), L Walsh for J O’Driscoll (57), J Ryan for L Walsh (69), J O’Driscoll for C O’Brien (69).

Referee: Pat Lyons (Bishopstown).