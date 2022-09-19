Goals prove key as Douglas win Premier One minor hurling title with victory over Midleton

Douglas 3-14

Midleton 1-5

DOUGLAS were crowned Premier 1 minor hurling champions after their win over Midleton at Pairc Ui Rinn on Monday night.

The city side were too strong for the Magpies as they found it difficult to deal with the Douglas forwards all through, with Ronan Dooley, Joe Hartnett, and Cathal Hallahan leading by example.

Their midfielders Christopher O’Keeffe and Olive Haynes Barry worked hard all through but key to their was their half-back line of Luis Fogarty, Eoin O’Flynn, and Donnacha Reddington who didn’t put a foot wrong all night.

A long ball forward was caught superbly by Fionnan Barry to open the scoring for Douglas with Dooley adding a second to increase their lead. The city side were enjoying the better of the opening exchanges and they went further ahead in the seventh minute.

A long ball in from Barry was won by Hallahan and his pass found Hartnett who blasted to the back of the net, to make it 1-2 to no score.

Midleton were taking time to settle and Douglas went further ahead when Hallahan raised another white flag as the Magpies were finding it hard to get out of their own half.

Hartnett was on target from a long-range effort before Midleton had their first real attack which was cleared for a 65, duly converted by James McSweeney, to make it 1-4 to 0-1 after 13 minutes.

Douglas' Joe Hartnett racing awy from Midleton's Tadgh O'Leary-Hayes during the Rebel Og Premier 1 hurling championship final at Pairc Ui Rinn. Picture; Eddie O'Hare

Dooley and Charlie Lucas increased Douglas’s lead and with 19 minutes gone Barry was on target again, from a 65 to make it 1-7 to 0-1.

A minute later and Midleton were given the lifeline they needed when a long ball in from Evan McGrath was flicked on in the air by Daniel Garde to raise a green flag for his side.

Dooley added to his tally to keep seven points between the sides as Midleton were now playing much better hurling.

Hallahan raised two white flags as Douglas recovered the goal they gave away as the city side continued to play some impressive hurling.

They could have gone further ahead were it not for a good save by Midleton keeper Zach Smith as he denied Hartnett a second green flag.

But the aforementioned did get the last point of the half as Douglas led 1-11 to 1-1 at half-time.

Barry increased their lead at the start of the second half and they dealt Midleton another major blow in the 33rd minute when Dooley found the back of the net, to make it 2-12 to 1-1.

Lucas added another point before McSweeney got Midleton’s second point from a free. He added another from a free and made it three white flags in a row from placed balls as Midleton were enjoying their best spell of the game, now trailing by 1-4 to 2-13.

But just as Midleton were starting to get a grip Douglas raised their third green flag as Lucas burst past the Midleton defence to score.

With 51 minutes gone Luca Bordkorb got Midleton’s first point from play but by now it was well over as a contest as Douglas ran out deserving winners by 3-14 to 1-5.

Douglas will now be hoping to complete the double as they take on Valley Rovers in the football final next Monday night.

Scorers for Midleton: Douglas: C Lucas, J Hartnett 1-2 each, R Dooley 1-3, C Hallahan, F Barry (1f, 0-1 65) 0-3 each, R O’Brien 0-1 (0-1 65).

D Garde , J McSweeney 0-4 (4f), D Garde 1-0, L Bordkorb 0-1.

DOUGLAS: D Cawley; S O’Rourke, J O’Callaghan Maher, C McPhaidin; L Fogarty, E O’Flynn, D Reddington; O Haynes Barry, C O’Keeffe; R Hanley, J Hartnett, C Hallahan; C Lucas, F Barry, R Dooley.

Subs: R O’Brien for L Fogarty (39 inj), M O’Brien for O Haynes Barry (50), D Linehan for F Barry (55 inj), C McSweeney for C Hallahan, A Sinnathambi for D Reddington (both 60).

MIDLETON: Z Smith; D Higgins, N Lang, T Dunlea; F Kelly, T O’Leary Hayes, A Moloney; C Lambe, L Brodkorb; E McGrath, E Fraser, D Garde; D Egan, D Scanlon, J McSweeney.

Subs: E Higgins for D Higgins (ht), C Morley for D Egan (43), A Howard for T O’Leary Hayes (53 inj),

Referee: Shane Scanlon, Newcestown.