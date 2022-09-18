Ballincollig's four goals overpower Carbery to set up Nemo showdown

Ballincollig 4-11 Carbery 1-15

BALLINCOLLIG scored four goals for the second time running to power impressively to the semi-finals of the Bon Secours Premier SFC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday evening.

A couple of first-half penalties from Cian Dorgan and two more on the resumption from Darren Murphy ensured Ballincollig’s qualification for a tilt with Nemo Rangers long before the end despite Carbery battling to the finish, epitomised by Brian O’Driscoll’s never-say-die approach.

A combined tally of 3-12 identified the high level of entertainment from an opening half that simply flew.

The standard was set within 15 seconds of the throw-in, when Darren Murphy pointed for the Village and a minute later, Dorgan converted the first of his penalties.

Liam O’Connell’s darting run through the heart of the Carbery defence drew a foul from Brian Everard and Dorgan beat keeper Cian Ryan with a low shot to his left.

The West Cork representatives shrugged off this setback by claiming the next four scores, the first from a Brian O’Driscoll free and a Ruairí Deane goal in the ninth minute.

Aaron Hayes supplied the spade work with a penetrating run through the middle to create the chance for the former Cork star, who finished in style.

And when the Bantry Blues player kicked a free moments later, Carbery had moved 1-3 to 1-1 in front.

Back came Ballincollig, however, with a Darragh O’Mahony point following a clever sidestep before they were awarded a second penalty in the 12th minute.

Sean Dore found himself the meat in the sandwich as he tried to force his way through and was bundled over with Dorgan again going the same way with his kick, 2-2 to 1-3.

A brilliant crossfield pass from Deane created the opportunity for wing-back Ger O’Callaghan to score a needed point, which Deane added to with a free, level for the first time at 1-5 to 2-2 by the 18th minute.

Ballincollig, though, dictated matters in the remainder, restricting their opponents to a solitary point from a Deane free and scoring four of their own.

Ballincollig's Sean Dore tackled by Carberys Ruairí Deane. Picture: Denis Boyle

A well-timed interception by Luke Fahy at one end finished with Murphy nailing a fine score at the other and Ballincollig enjoyed a 2-6 to 1-6 interval advantage.

It was down to the minimum by the 37th minute, but then Ballincollig seized control in a game-defining eight-minute burst when they effectively put the tie to bed.

Murphy bagged their third goal after 40 minutes, following up from Liam O’Connell’s effort, which was well saved by Ryan and two further points from Dorgan and Murphy left Carbery chasing a two-goal deficit.

That stretched to three in the 47th minute, when Murphy soloed through to plant goal number four with Darragh O’Mahony making it 4-10 to 1-9.

And while Ballincollig could only add one further score-courtesy of Dorgan, they had enough in the bank to fend off O’Driscoll’s run of points.

Even the black carding of Murphy late on didn’t derail their journey, which now takes in Nemo, a mouth-watering in the next stop.

Scorers for Ballincollig: C Dorgan 2-4 (2-0 pen, 0-1 f), D Murphy 2-3, D O’Mahony 0-2, L O’Connell, L Fahy 0-1 each.

Carbery: R Deane 1-4 (0-3 f), B O’Driscoll 0-7 (0-5 f, 0-1 45), P O’Driscoll 0-2, G O’Callaghan, K O’Driscoll 0-1 each.

BALLINCOLLIG: C Walsh; G O’Donoghue, N Galvin, E Cooke; L Fahy, L Jennings, C Kiely; S Kiely, S Dore; H Aherne, L O’Connell, D O’Mahony; D Dorgan, C Dorgan, D Murphy.

Subs: P O’Neill for Cooke (36), J O’Connor for Dore and S Wills for D Dorgan (51), Dore for O’Neill (injured 56), P Kelly for Jennings (57).

CARBERY: C Ryan (Ballinascarthy); R O’Connor (St Mary’s), B Murphy (St Colum’s), D Twomey (Ballinascarthy); K O’Brien (Gabriel Rangers), B Everard (St Mary’s), G O’Callaghan (Gabriel Rangers); S Ryan (Ballinascarthy), B O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaighs); K O’Driscoll (do), C O’Driscoll (do, c), A Hayes (St James); K O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers), R Deane (Bantry Blues), P O’Driscoll (Gabriel Rangers).

Subs: R Hourihane (Kilmacabea) for Murphy 32, S Thornton (Bantry Blues) for O’Brien, K Keohane (Kilmeen) for O’Callaghan and J O’Regan (Gabriel Rangers) for S Ryan, all 45, S Daly (Randal Óg) for C O’Driscoll 52.

Referee: C Dineen (Douglas).