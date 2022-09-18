Sean T produces when it matters to win All-Ireland Puppy Draghunt

SEAN T of Griffin United produced a magnificent finish to win the All-Ireland Puppy draghunt before a huge attendance at Ballinspittle.

In good open country the hounds raced hard from start to finish and when they came into view the winner and Diamond of the IHT had raised a good lead on the pack.

On a good race to the tape Sean T showed his outstanding finishing power to land the big prize from the battling Diamond.

Northern Hunt trainers Stephen and Kyle Quilligan have had a great season with their charge Sally’s Girl but on this occasion they had to be content with third place.

The Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins trained Penny’s Girl ran her heart out to fill fourth ticket with Wolfe Tone Lass of Mayfield and Saoirse representing Northern Hunt concluding the placed hounds.

After winning the title with Melody in 2020 the Griffin United father and son training partnership John and Sean O’Sullivan were over the moon to win their second title in two years.

“We always had a high regard for Sean T as we knew he was a very good finisher and after a slow start to the season he eventually found his true form in this grade and we certainly have a hound who will compete in the Senior grade,” said John O’Sullivan.

O’Sullivan who has been with the club since he was a child paid tribute to the deceased members who helped them survive over many decades.

“There are too many to mention but I would like to dedicate this win in their memory as many of them gave their lives to this club,” added O’Sullivan.

John O'Callaghan of Northern Hunt with Authority winner of the Open Senior draghunt at Ballinadee

The Non-Winner’s draghunt always attracts plenty of interest and on this occasion the honours went to the Martin Wall Mayfield trained Jase Star.

In fairness this hound has been a model of consistency all season and the adage “every dog has its day” is fitting on this occasion.

In another competitive race the winner crossed the tape ahead of the Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins trained Northern Belle with the Timmy O’Callaghan trained Eden Lad of Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers securing third ticket.

There was a natural elation in the winners camp following their success.

“I think if any hound deserved a win it was Jase Star as he run some fine draghunts throughout the season and for my grandson Jase Greene this is a great day for him as he just loves the sport.”

To complete the day Authority of Northern Hunt won the open Senior race and Magic’s Lad of Mayfield secured the Veteran draghunt Credit to the west Cork based IHT club for providing four guides and received the goodwill of the farming community that proved essential for the success of this meeting and many thanks to all concerned.

Results:

Puppy All-Ireland Ballinspittle:

1. Sean T (Griffin United); 2. Diamond (IHT); 3. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 4. Penny’s Girl (IHT); 5. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield); 6. Saoirse (Northern Hunt).

Non Winners:

1. Jase Star (Mayfield); 2. Northern Belle (IHT); 3. Eden Lad (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 4. Tiger (IHT); 5. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 6. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Shanakiel Harriers).

Open Senior:

1. Authority (Northern Hunt); 2. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 3. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 4. Zola (Clogheen); 5. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 6. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers).

Veteran:

1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).