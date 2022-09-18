IAFC: Boherbue drive into semi-final meeting with Aghabullogue

Boherbue 1-15 Adrigole 1-14 (after extra time)

BOHERBUE are through to the semi-final of the Bon Secours Intermediate A Football Championship semi-final after a cracking encounter with Adrigole at Ballingeary .

Across all grades, you will do very well to see a game as good as this for the rest of the season. It was sensational and breathtaking right from the very outset.

This contest was a rip-roaring affair in the opening half and the action was relentless at either end.

Adrigole got the opening score of the game through a free by Sean Shea, with Boherbue responding in kind with a free by Gerry O’Sullivan.

Boherbue then hit the back of the net when Jerry O’Connor raced through and blasted the ball into the back of the net.

Adrigole responded well and grew in momentum as the opening half progressed, getting six out of the next seven scores including through Gerard Shea, David Harrington and Sean O’Sullivan.

At half-time, Adrigole held the lead at 0-7 to 1-3, but this contest was still very much all up for grabs.

Adrigole's Sean Shea hand-passing the ball as he is challenged by Boherbue's Dan Sheehan in the Bon Secours Cork IAFC at Ballingeary. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Boherbue came out rejuvenated after the break, with scores by Jerry O’Connor, David O’Connor and Gerry O’Sullivan edging them two points ahead.

Then Adrigole found the back of the net in the 43rd minute in sensational style. Dashing skilfully through the Boherbue defence, Gerard Shea went on a fantastic run before keeping his composure and slotting into the bottom corner of the net astutely.

Approaching the final 10 minutes, this enthralling affair was still on a knife edge. Boherbue kept the scoreboard ticking over with points including through the boot of Jerry O’Connor, as they went ahead 1-10 to 1-8 with 54 minutes played on the clock.

While David Harrington and Cian O’Shea scored for Adrigole as the teams continued to have nothing between them as the game was level at 1-10 apiece with the game now requiring extra time to determine a victorious team.

At half time in extra time, it was Adrigole that were just ahead at 1-13 to the 1-12 of Boherbue. David Harrington got a fantastic individual curling effort.

Heading into the dying stages and the tension was evident. When it came down to it, Boherbue got what turned out to be the match-winning score with Jerry O’Connor slotting over.

What an advertisement for the Cork GAA club championships!

Scorers for Boherbue: J O’Connor 1-3 (0-1 f), D O’Connor 0-4 (0-1 f), G O’Sullivan 0-3, J Corkery 0-2, B Murphy, L Moynihan, D McCarthy 0-1 each.

Adrigole: David Harrington 0-6 (0-3 f), G Shea 1-1, S Shea 0-2 f, S O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, C Carey, C O’Shea 0-1 each.

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; D Buckley, J Daly, C O’Keeffe; D O’Sullivan, K Cremin, A Murphy; J Corkery, L Moynihan; A O’Connor, G O’Sullivan, B Murphy; J O’Connor, D Sheehan, D O’Connor.

Subs: A O’Connor for A O’Connor (35), CJ O’Sullivan for D O’Sullivan and D McCarthy for Sheehan (both 51), A O’Connor for McCarthy (74).

ADRIGOLE: W O’Sullivan; L Harrington, F Carey, Dan Harrington; S O’Sullivan, S Shea, D O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, N O’Sullivan; C O’Shea, J Harrington, C O’Neil; G Shea, David Harrington, C Shea.

Subs: Darragh O’Sullivan for O’Neil (43), C Carey for S O’Sullivan (inj, 57), C Shea for D O’Sullivan (63), M O’Sullivan for F Carey (73).

Referee: Pat O’Leary (Kilmurry).