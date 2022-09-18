David Thompson on song as Aghabullogue see off Kildorrery

Aghabullogue 3-9 Kildorrery 1-10

AGHABULLOGUE are through to the semi-final of the Bon Secours IAFC.

Quarter-finals are all about winning and while this wasn’t the best football they have played all year they proved too strong for their opponents, with David Thompson a threat all through for the winners.

In a low-scoring start, the first white flag came five minutes in when Jamie O’Gorman pointed from a free for Kildorrery, before Aghabullogue were awarded a penalty.

With nine minutes gone a great ball from Brian Dineen played Thompson in but his effort was foot blocked by Ian Butler and the ref signalled for a penalty.

Thompson picked himself up to slot home, with Evan O’Sullivan adding a point from a free as they led 1-1 to 0-1 with 11 minutes gone.

James O’Sullivan pulled a point back for their opponents before Aghabullogue had a second goal chance. Thompson bore down on goal again but his effort was well blocked by Finton Daly to deny him a second green flag.

Points from Shane Fitzgerald and Peter O’Brien had the sides level after 24 minutes before a Thompson free put his side back in front.

Again Kildorrery responded with O’Gorman landing another free before William Fouhy burst forward from centre-back to split the posts, to make it 0-6 to 1-2.

Kildorrery's Darren MacNamara is tackled by Aghabullogue's Denis Quinlan. Picture: David Keane

In injury time Aghabullogue were back on level terms as Thompson pointed from another free to make it 1-3 to 0-6 and all to play for in the second half.

O’Brien had the first chance of the second half but his effort came back off the post as the game started to take off.

It took nine minutes for the first score to come with Evan O’Sullivan bursting forward to play Thompson in to point again, Aghabullogue’s first score from play.

Cialan O’Sullivan added a second as they led by 1-5 to 0-6 with 40 minutes gone.

Two minutes later and Aghabulloge put some daylight between the sides when Cialan and Evan O’Sullivan played Thompson in and this time he made no mistake to score his and his side’s second goal.

O’Gorman pulled a point back for Kildorrery, but points from Thompson and John Corkery kept Aghabullogue in control as they led 2-7 to 0-7 with 10 minutes to go.

A great save from Buckley, stopping Daly’s effort denied Kildorrery a goal they needed to get back in contention. Thompson pointed at the other end with O’Gorman replying for Kildorrery, but it was goals they needed at this stage.

Niall Barry Murphy, not long on as a sub, increased Aghabullogue’s lead, with O’Gorman on target again and in the 60th they got a much-needed goal. A mistake by the Aghabullogue defence was pounced on by Fouhy and his pass found O’Gorman who rattled the back of the net.

But their hopes didn’t last long as Aghabullogue worked the ball down the pitch for Brian Dineen to score their third goal to eventually see them run out winners by 3-9 to 1-10.

Kildorrery goalkeeper Tony Watson wins the ball under pressure from Aghabullogue's Denis Quinlan. Picture: David Keane

Scorers for Aghabullogue: D Thompson 2-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3 f), B Dineen 1-0, E O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan, J Corkery, N Barry Murphy 0-1 each.

Kildorrery: J O’Gorman 1-6 (0-5 f), J O’Sullivan, S Fitzgerald, W Fouhy, P O’Brien 0-1 each.

AGHABULLOGUE: J Buckley; P Dilworth, S Tarrant, T Long; B Casey, P Ring, D Quinlan; R Dennehy, B Dineen; J Corkery, C Smyth, P O’Sullivan; C O’Sullivan, E O’Sullivan, D Thompson.

Subs: M Bradley for P O’Sullivan, A Murphy for T Long (both 30), P Twomey for S Tarrant (48), N Barry Murphy for D Quinlan (53), I Barry Murphy for D Thompson (58).

KILDORRERY: T Watson; I Butler, C O Baoill, F Daly; A Crowley, W Fouhy, D MacNamara; S Fitzgerald, D Kent; J O’Sullivan, J O’Gorman, C Kent; P Piggott, P O’Brien, L Keating.

Subs: M Walsh for P Piggott (23 inj), T O’Sullivan for D Kent (43), K Hurley for L Keating (46), S Cunningham for J O’Sullivan, C Harrington for A Crowley (both 53).

Referee: Paddy O’Sullivan, Bishopstown.