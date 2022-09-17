Castlehaven set up St Finbarr's rematch after squeezing past Mallow

Castlehaven 2-14 Mallow 0-13

CASTLEHAVEN powered their way to the last four of the Bon Secours PSFC, showing Mallow the exit door at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Saturday night, thanks in large part to the goals of Robbie Minihane and Michael Hurley.

Led by Cork star Brian Hurley, the West Cork side settled into the game slowly but attacked on mass and at pace, Mallow had no answer in the final 10 minutes of the first half.

Cathal Maguire, Michael Hurley, Jack Cahalane and Minihane also did their bit with Mark Collins and Conor Cahalane holding their own in the middle third.

Robbie Minihane, Castlehaven, about to find the goal net against Mallow. Picture: Larry Cummins

For Mallow, Cork star Mattie Taylor, Ryan Harkin and Pa Herlihy all impressed with Darragh Moynihan and Eoin Stanton busy in the central third.

Mallow keeper Kevin Doyle was also in the hot seat at times and despite seeing two past him the number one also made a serious save when the game was in the balance.

The opening five minutes of this one saw Castlehaven dominating possession with Mallow hemmed back into their own half – but despite their dominance, all the West Cork side could muster was a brace of efforts that fell short from Brian Hurley and a point on eight minutes from Andrew Whelton.

Mallow responded with a well-worked point from captain Harkin a minute later however four bad wides on the trot left this game level on 13 minutes.

Brilliant skill from McDonnell set up Harkin for his second on 13 but a classy point from play followed by a free from Brian Hurley had the boys in blue and white one up on the quarter-hour mark.

Mallow wasted no time levelling the game up for the third time – Harkin again on target before Kieran O’Sullivan got his tally off the mark with a close-in effort – this game looked as if it was livening up.

The haven weren’t about to let the Avondhu men steal a march on them and a superb goal from Minihane had them back in front with 10 to go in the half. That lead was extended to three thanks to a brilliant point from Cathal Maguire.

Jack Cahalane almost goaled in the next attack as Mallow continuing to struggle in front of the posts, seven wides in the opening 26 minutes.

Michael Hurley added to the Mallow pain with their second goal of the game on 28 minutes followed quickly by Whelton’s second point, Mallow trailing by eight at the interval, 2-7 to 0-5.

The sides traded points on the resumption before a pair of scores from Harkin had Mallow to within six. Things went from bad to worse for Haven with the dismissal of Damien Cahalane for an off-the-ball incident with Sean Hayes as Mallow began to push back.

Credit to the Blackwater Valley men, they threw all they had at their opponents however on this day there was to be no fairy-tale comeback as Castlehaven neatly saw out the game on their terms.

Four points in the last 10 minutes from Brian Hurley as well as a score from Conor Cahalane was enough to match points from John Browne, McDonnell, Herlihy and Harkin as Castlehaven go through and Mallow bow out.

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 45); M Hurley 1-1; R Minihane 1-0; R Whelton, C Maguire 0-2 each; J Cahalane, C Cahalane 0-1 each.

Mallow: R Harkin 0-6 (0-4 f); S Hayes 0-2 (0-1 mark), S Merritt, P Herlihy, K O’Sullivan, S McDonnell (f), S Hayes 0-1 each.

CASTLEHAVEN: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Maguire, R Walsh; C Nolan, Damien Cahalane, T O’Mahony; M Collins, C Cahalane; R Minihane, B Hurley, A Whelton; J Cahalane, M Hurley, C Maguire.

Subs: C O’Driscoll for J Cahalane (h-t), Darragh Cahalane for M Collins (bs, 33, rev 40), R Whelton for T O’Mahony (47), S Walsh for R Walsh (50), K O’Donovan for M Hurley (63).

MALLOW: K Doyle; P Lyons, S O’Callaghan, B Myres; S Copps, S Merritt, M Taylor; D Moynihan, E Stanton; K O’Sullivan, J Dillon, P Herlihy; S Hayes, R Harkin, S McDonnell.

Subs: J Loughrey for J Dillon and E Barry for S O’Callaghan (both h-t), J Browne for K O’Sullivan (41), K Sheehan for P Herlihy (57), P Hennessey for B Myres (59).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers)