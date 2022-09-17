Super sub Tom Cunningham guides Kilshannig past Glanworth

Kilshannig 1-12 Glanworth 1-8

AN outstanding display by substitute Tom Cunningham made a major difference in this IAFC quarter-final at Kildorrery on Saturday.

Cunningham shot 0-3 from the bench as the favourites pulled away in the last 10 minutes.

Early on both defences were very solid. The outstanding Dave Pyne converted a 45 for Glanworth's opener before a foul on Eanna O'Hanlon led to a Kieran Twomey free.

Ross Murphy placed Darragh O'Brien for a point but Kilshannig were level after 15 minutes when Brian Guerin soloed through. Killian O'Hanlon nailed a free before Stephen Condon worked well for Darragh O'Brien who raised a green flag for Glanworth.

O'Brien converted a 30th-minute free, before a Jack Twomey point and another deep in injury time when Jack Coughlan placed Dave Pyne for a great scored and an interval lead of 1-4 to 0-4.

The sides were level four times by the 55th minute. Kilshannig had an early goal by Darragh O'Sullivan. Good play for Glanworth by Philip Blackburne and Jerome Fitzgibbon led to a great Dave Pyne point.

Eanna O'Hanlon worked well for his brother Killian who levelled at 1-5 each. Exchanges were again very even. Ciaran O'Sullivan worked well for Eoin O'Sullivan who placed Tom Cunningham for a point.

Good work by Sean Finn and Jerome Fitzgibbon led to an equalising point by Pyne. Glanworth hit the front again with a Pyne free. In the 47th minute outstanding Tom Cunningham placed Brian Guerin for a great point level 1- 7 each. Kieran Twomey edged Kilshannig ahead.

In the 56th minute, the sides were level for the seventh and last time when Darragh O'Brien kicked over.

The momentum went with Kilshannig in the final nine minutes. They used the short passing at speed out of defence. Killian O'Hanlon edged his side in front with Tom Cunningham finishing off a five-man attack as they led 1-10 to 1-8.

Glanworth had a few chances off target. They were reduced to 14 players in the 59th minute before Killian O'Hanlon and Cunningham sealed the deal.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K O'Hanlon 0-4 (0-2 f) D O'Sullivan 1-0, T Cunningham 0-3, B Guerin 0-2, K Twomey 0-2 f, J Twomey 0-1.

Glanworth: D O'Brien 1-3 (0-1 f), D Pyne 0-5 (0-1 f, 0-1 45).

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; S O'Connell, E Burke, C Murphy; C O'Shea, B Guerin, B Curtin; K O'Hanlon, E O'Hanlon; K O'Connell, J Twomey, C O'Sullivan; E O'Sullivan, D O'Sullivan, K Twomey.

Subs: T Cunningham for J Twomey, C McMahon for K O'Connell, M Twomey for C Murphy, Diarmuid O'Sullivan for Darragh O'Sullivan.

GLANWORTH: C Cotter; J Blackburne, W Blackburne, T Condon; P Blackburne, J Coughlan, J Fogarty; R Murphy, S Finn; D O'Brien, D Pyne, J Fitzgibbon; S Condon, J O'Sullivan, P Hannon.

Subs: E O'Donoghue for J Coughlan, G O'Neill for P Hannon.

Referee: Eoin Coleman (Youghal).