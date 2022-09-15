Four Cork players called up to Ireland squad 

FOUR players from Cork have been called up to the Republic of Ireland squad for this month’s UEFA Nations League games against Scotland and Armenia.

John Egan, Alan Browne, Conor Hourihane, and Chiedozie Ogbene are the representatives from Leeside in Stephen Kenny’s 24 man panel.

Ireland will take on Scotland at Hampden Park on September 24th and they will face Armenia at the Aviva Stadium the following Tuesday.

The Boys in Green will be going into this round of internationals sitting in third place, three points from leaders Ukraine.

Stephen Kenny’s side started the group with back to back defeats to Armenia and Ukraine. They bounced back with a 3-0 victory over Scotland at the Aviva Stadium a 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland.

The Cork contingent has hit form going into the final two games in this year’s UEFA Nations League.

Ogbene, who is now playing in the Championship with Rotherham United, has already scored five goals this season.

Browne, who captains Preston North End, is leading a play-off push in Lancashire. The Lilywhites are currently in twelfths place in the Championship and they are two points from the play-off spots.

The league leaders are Sheffield United and they have John Egan marshalling their defence.

Republic of Ireland's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game during the UEFA Nations League match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin.

Caoimhín Kelleher is a notable absence from the squad. The goalkeeper, who has played six times for his country this year, is still working his way back from an injury.

There is no place in the panel for Adam Idah, who recently marked his return from a knee injury by scoring against Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup.

Stephen Kenny has also recalled Andrew Omobamidele and Robbie Brady to the squad.

Omobamidele, who plays his club football with Norwich City, broke through into the senior team in 2021. He sustained a back injury last winter and that derailed any momentum he had with his club and country.

Brady, who now plays for Preston North End, is back with the squad for the first time since March 2021.

The full-back has so far made three appearances for the Lilywhites in the Championship.

Rotherham United's Chiedozie Ogbene (left) and Watford's Kortney Hause battle for the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, Rotherham.

Republic of Ireland Squad - Scotland & Armenia Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Southampton), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth), Max O'Leary (Bristol City) Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Shane Duffy (Fulham), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Andrew Omobamidele (Norwich City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Robbie Brady (Preston North End).

Midfielders: Josh Cullen (Burnley), Jeff Hendrick (Reading), Jason Knight (Derby County), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Hourihane (Derby County), Callum O'Dowda (Cardiff City).

Forwards: Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Michael Obafemi (Swansea City), Troy Parrott (Preston North End), Callum Robinson (Cardiff City), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City).