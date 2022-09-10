Richard Sweetnam free secures SAHC semi spot for Courceys against Ballyhea

Courcey Rovers 0-17 Ballyhea 0-16

COURCEY Rovers are into Co-Op Superstores Senior A Hurling Championship semi-final after their narrow win over Ballyhea at Páirc Uí Chaoimh in a game that was on a knife-edge all through the second half.

In the end, it took a Richard Sweetnam free in the last minute of injury time to separate the side in a highly entertaining game, while they had keeper Stephen Nyhan to thank as well for a pair of fine saves. Next up is a semi-final against Fermoy with Fr O'Neill's against Bride Rovers.

At half-time, the Ballinspittle side would have been the happier with the likes of Sweetnam and Sean Twomey testing the Ballyhea defence. But all credit to Ballyhea they came storming back in the second half led by the likes of Tom Hanley, Maurice O’Sullivan, John Morrissey and Pa O’Callaghan.

The first half was littered with frees with 11 of the 18 points scored coming from frees, 65s and a soaring O'Callaghan sideline.

Courceys got off to the perfect start as they hit five points without reply. A free from Richard Sweetnam was followed by a Brendan Ryan effort from the restart.

Cork senior Sean Twomey got their third, with Olan Crowley adding another as they dominated the early exchanges. Sweetnam added a free before Pa O’Callaghan converted three placed balls, 0-5 to 0-3 with 12 minutes gone.

Two minutes later and Courceys were awarded a penalty when Sweetnam was fouled and keeper Stephen Nyhan stepped forward to take it but Ballyhea's Mikey Browne pushed it around the post for a 65, which Sweetnam sent over.

After two more Sweetnam frees, Ballyhea’s first point from play came after 24 minutes through Dion Curtin, with Tom Hanley raising another white flag soon after from distance.

Nyhan replied from a free for and Sweetnam was also on target from a placed ball to make it double scores, 0-10 to 0-5.

O’Callaghan scored a magnificent point from a sideline before another Sweetnam free and the same from O'Callaghan at the other end, 0-11 to 0-7 at half-time.

Ballyhea resumed with purpose. It took a great block from Nyhan to deny them a goal as he was quick off his line to stop Jack Morrissey.

O’Callaghan got their first score of this half with Maurice O’Sullivan also points. Dean Copps had the gap down to one and they were level in the 42nd minute thanks to O’Callaghan, before Sweetnam restored Courcey’s lead, again from a free.

Another free from Sweetnam put two between the sides before a long-distance score from O’Sullivan made it a one-point game again.

Ballyhea's Tom Hanley gets above Courcey Rovers' Olan Crowley. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Gavin Morrissey made it 0-13 apiece with 47 minutes gone as it was score for score at this stage.

Another free from Sweetnam restored their lead, before Nyhan again denied Ballyhea a goal, this time saving from John Morrissey.

O’Callaghan scored from the resulting 65 as the side were level again, 0-14 apiece with five minutes to go.

A minute later and they were in front when Eugene O’Leary scored as they were now playing the better hurling.

With a minute to go Sweetnam pointed from another free, but Ballyhea worked the ball down the pitch to see John Morrissey restore their slim lead.

Deep into injury-time Nyhan burst forward from goal and when he was fouled he picked himself up to land the booming free.

Deep into injury time, Sweetnam got the all-important score as Courcey Rovers move on to a semi-final meeting with Fermoy.

Scorers for Courcey Rovers: R Sweetnam 0-12 (0-11 f, 0-1 65), S Nyhan 0-2 f, B Ryan, S Twomey, O Crowley, 0-1 each.

Ballyhea: P O’Callaghan 0-8 (0-6 f, 0-1 sl, 0-1 65), M O’Sullivan 0-2, D Curtin, Tom Hanley, D Copps, G Morrissey, E O’Leary, John Morrissey 0-1 each.

COURCEY ROVERS: S Nyhan; C Daly, B Collins, B Mulcahy; O Crowley, F Lordan, L Collins; DJ Twomey, M Collins; T O’Sullivan, S Twomey, J O’Neill; B Ryan, R Sweetnam, C Roche.

Subs: R Nyhan for J O’Neill (40), J McCarthy for L Collins (56), K Collin for B Mulcahy (60).

BALLYHEA: M Browne; A Barrett, M Morrissey, L Hanley; C Cox, Tom Hanley, Tiernan Hanley; J Copps, M O’Sullivan; John Morrissey, P O’Callaghan, D Curtin; Jack Morrissey, E O’Leary, C Hanley.

Subs: G Morrissey for C Hanley (28 inj), D Copps for M Morrissey (ht), L Crowley for J Morrissey (42),

Referee: Ian McCarthy, Bandon.