PIHC: Ballinhassig strike late to edge out Bandon 

Ballinhassig 2-18 Bandon 1-19

BALLINHASSIG produced a brilliant finish to snatch victory from battle-hardened Bandon to set up a Co-Op Superstores Premier IHC semi-final clash with Castlelyons.

A packed attendance at Brinny was treated to a thrill a minute but Bandon will be wondering how they departed the Innishannon venue with nothing to show for their efforts.

It was evident from the throw-in that Bandon were on a mission and with five minutes into the opening period they had surged into a three-point lead.

Credit to Ballinhassig although firmly on the ropes they suffered another setback four minutes later when Bandon registered the opening goal.

A high ball into the square was broken down by Aidan O’Mahony and as it fell into the path of full-forward Cathal Lynch who billowed the back of the net with ferocity.

On the stroke of half time, a neat Ballinhassig move saw Ger Collins flick the ball over the body of the brave Bandon keeper Oisin Hennessy as it ricocheted over the bar.

Bandon deservedly went in at the break commanding a four-point lead 1-9 to 0-8 but lost keeper Hennessy whose bravery in the final minute saw him fail to resume duties in the second half.

On the restart, both teams continued to trade scores and when Darren Crowley struck over an 80-yard free in the 43rd minute his side increased their lead to six points.

Sometimes in a game one big score can change it and that occurred in the 43rd minute when Hassig’s Ger Collins drilled home an unstoppable 20-metre free that reduced the deficit to three.

In the last quarter, Ballinhassig pushed forward and a goalkeeping error allowed substitute Darragh O’Sullivan tie the game with three minutes remaining.

A Charlie Long Bandon free tied the game in the 65th minute as extra time loomed but Ballinhassig’s never-say-attitude didn’t relent.

It proved a memorable day for O’Sullivan as he finished with the closing two points as the sound of the final whistle saw the Bandon players drop to their knees in anguish.

It was a game to be proud of for both clubs just a pity they had to be a loser.

Donncha O'Donovan, Ballinhassig, clears from Cathal Lynch, Bandon. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Scorers for Ballinhassig: D O’Sullivan 1-5 (0-3 f) G Collins 1-2 (1-0 pen), B Lynch 0-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 sl), C Desmond 0-3, C Grainger 0-2, E Cullinane, D O’Donovan (f), S O’Neill 0-1 each.

Bandon: C Long 0-7 (0-3 f, 0-1 65), D Crowley 0-6 (0-2 sl, 0-1 f), C Lynch 1-0, M Cahalane 0-3, E McSweeney 0-2, A O’Mahony 0-1.

BALLINHASSIG: P Collins; P O’Leary, M Desmond, J O’Riordan; S McCarthy, D O’Riordan, E Finn; M Collins, E Lombard; E Cullinane, B Lynch, G Collins; M Sheehan, D O'Donovan, C Desmond.

Subs: C Grainger for B Lynch (inj h-t), S O’Neill for E Lombard (35), F O’Leary for M Sheehan (46), G Kirby for E Cullinane (52).

BANDON: O Hennessy; M McNamara, P Murphy, N McCarthy; E McSweeney, M Cahalane, C Calnan; B Donegan, R Desmond; D O’Donovan, D Crowley, R Long; C Long, C Lynch, A O’Mahony.

Subs: S Murphy for O Hennessy (inj h-t), H Lillis for R Long (39), J Mulcahy for B Donegan (52), M Sugrue for E McSweeney (58), C McCarthy for D O’Donovan (63).

Referee: Willie Wallis (Aghada).