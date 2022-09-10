Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 08:55

Diarmuid Healy and Liam O'Shea on song as Lisgoold power past Kildorrery

Despite being on top for the opening 40 minutes, Kildorrery couldn't cope when the Imokilly side upped the gears
Cork underage star Diarmuid Healy hit 0-5 for Lisgoold on Friday night. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Paddy Ryan

Lisgoold 0-22 Kildorrery 0-12 

LISGOOLD were comprehensive winners over Kildorrery in the Co-Op Superstores IAHC quarter-final at Fermoy on Friday night.

Liam O'Shea and All-Ireland winning Cork minor Diarmuid Healy shared 0-13 between them, which were needed after Kildorrery started well and led by three at half-time. 

David Kelly and Finbarr Stapleton opened the scoring before a Kieran Cashman free for the favourites. James Keating then made a good interception and pointed from long range as 'the Hill' led 0-3 to 0-1. 

Veteran Peter O'Brien converted a 65 before good play from Jamie O'Gorman teed up James McEniry. Kildorrery created a few good chances in this period of dominance but solid defending prevented any goals while Ciaran Cronin's huge puck-outs put the Avondhu side under pressure.

Coming up to the break, O'Brien and O'Shea exchanged scores with the underdogs 0-10 to 0-7 up at the half-time whistle.

O'Shea and Keating, from distance, split the posts at either end with frees and in the 39th minute, it was 0-12 to 0-8 after a foul on David Kelly led to Kildorrery's last score through O'Brien.

From there on, Lisgoold took control. They were outstanding in the half-back line where Kieran Cashman was exceptional, while three rapid Healy points followed by a John scored tied up the game in the 43rd minute. 

Luke Walsh then neatly assisted another Healy point and the Kildorrery defence was now under severe pressure. 

John Cashman pointed entering the final quarter and Lisgoold were in cruise control from there. 

They added a further 0-8 through O'Shea (4), John Cashman, Mark Hegarty, Kieran Cashman and Cathal Hickey. 

The winners now face Cloughduv in the semi-final. 

Over the hour Lisgoold had 17 wides while Kildorrery were off target on 12 occasions, so there could be no arguing with the result.

Scorers for Lisgoold: L O'Shea 0-8 (0-6 f), D Healy 0-5, K Cashman 0-4, J Cashman 0-3 (0-1 f) C Hickey, M Hegarty 0-1 each.

Kildorrery: P O'Brien 0-7 (0-4 f, 0-1 65), J Keating 0-2 (0-1 f), F Stapleton, J McEniry, D Kelly 0-1 each.

LISGOOLD: C Cronin; J Hegarty, C Cashman, C O'Shea; K Cashman, J Cronin, C Hickey; C Scannell, J Ryan; I Walsh, L Walsh, D Healy; L O'Shea, J Cashman, M Hegarty. 

Subs: T Savage for I Walsh, J O'Driscoll for L Walsh, E Holden for J Cronin, C O'Brien for L O'Shea.

KILDORRERY: I Butler; C O'Baoill, W Fouhy, D McNamara; J O'Gorman, J Keating, M Walsh; J Hunter, J O'Sullivan; S Kelly, P O'Brien, F Stapleton; L Keating, J McEniry, D Kelly. 

Subs: C Harrington for D Kelly, K Noonan for J O'Sullivan.

Referee: Jim McEvoy (Blarney).

