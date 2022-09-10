James Ahern grabs late winner as Dungrouney reach IAHC last four

Dungourney 1-15 Midleton 1-14

DUNGOURNEY eked out a win over East Cork rivals Midleton in this exciting Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC quarter-final tie at Carrigtwohill on Friday.

Dungourney raced into a healthy lead, up by four points after the first quarter through Shane Hegarty (2), Bryan Forbes and a Ryan Denny free. Midleton’s second team settled into the game, with two quick points through James Nagle and Conor Fitzgerald frees.

Dungourney still held a nice gap with five minutes to half-time, leading 0-6 to 0-3, but Midleton rallied in the final minutes. They hit four of the last five points of the half to go into the break on level terms.

Midleton did lead for the first time on the stroke of the short-whistle, but Denny drew his team level, 0-7 apiece at half-time.

The near neighbours, separated by just 9km, were still deadlocked seven minutes into the new half, but three points on the trot pushed the winners ahead. Midleton then grabbed 1-1 without reply, Tiernan Roche with a brilliant shot into the corner of the net.

Dungourney steadied and levelled as the impressive Denny converted as free to once again tie the game with 10 minutes remaining.

It looked like Midleton would come out on the right side, their ability to win the dirty ball was crucial, as they went two points clear, through a Conor Fitzgerald free and a Paul Connaughton effort.

The sides traded points until the favourites reduced the lead to a single point approaching injury time.

As we went into seven minutes of additional time, it looked like Midleton would see it out, but out of nothing, Dungourney raised a green flag, James Ahern from the 20-metre line with a powerful shot, to spark huge celebrations from the Dungourney faithful.

Gary Carroll did reduce the lead to a point for the beaten time, there was no time for a leveller for them as the final whistle blew.

Dungourney face Sarsfields' second string in the semi-final.

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny 0-7 (0-4 f), J Leahy 0-4 (0-2 f), S Hegarty 0-3, J Ahern 1-0, B Forbes 0-1.

Midleton: C Fitzgerald 0-6 f, D Cremin 0-3, T Roche 1-0, G Carroll, P Connaughton 0-2 each, J Nagle 0-1 f.

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; W McCarthy, M McGrath, S Rohan; M Leahy, N Motherway, D Healy; S Hegarty, R Denny; J Ahern, B Forbes, N Flynn; J Leahy, J Ahern, N McGrath.

Subs: C Flynn for N McGrath (35), C Padden for W McCarthy (40), N Geaney for N Flynn (50).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; C O’Brien, C Murray, L Hennessy; P O’Keeffe, J Nagle, E McCarthy; G Reddy, C Crowley; A Faye, D Cremin, G Carroll; P Connaughton, T Roche, C Fitzgerald.

Sub: D McCarthy for A Faye (50).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).