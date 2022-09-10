Sat, 10 Sep, 2022 - 08:35

James Ahern grabs late winner as Dungrouney reach IAHC last four

Midleton's second team looked set to face Sarsfields until an injury-time goal
James Ahern grabs late winner as Dungrouney reach IAHC last four

Shane Hegarty, Dungourney, in action against Aghabullogue recently. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Barry O'Mahony

Dungourney 1-15 Midleton 1-14
DUNGOURNEY eked out a win over East Cork rivals Midleton in this exciting Co-Op Superstores Cork IAHC quarter-final tie at Carrigtwohill on Friday.

Dungourney raced into a healthy lead, up by four points after the first quarter through Shane Hegarty (2), Bryan Forbes and a Ryan Denny free. Midleton’s second team settled into the game, with two quick points through James Nagle and Conor Fitzgerald frees. 

Dungourney still held a nice gap with five minutes to half-time, leading 0-6 to 0-3, but Midleton rallied in the final minutes. They hit four of the last five points of the half to go into the break on level terms. 

Midleton did lead for the first time on the stroke of the short-whistle, but Denny drew his team level, 0-7 apiece at half-time.

The near neighbours, separated by just 9km, were still deadlocked seven minutes into the new half, but three points on the trot pushed the winners ahead. Midleton then grabbed 1-1 without reply, Tiernan Roche with a brilliant shot into the corner of the net. 

Dungourney steadied and levelled as the impressive Denny converted as free to once again tie the game with 10 minutes remaining.

It looked like Midleton would come out on the right side, their ability to win the dirty ball was crucial, as they went two points clear, through a Conor Fitzgerald free and a Paul Connaughton effort. 

The sides traded points until the favourites reduced the lead to a single point approaching injury time. 

As we went into seven minutes of additional time, it looked like Midleton would see it out, but out of nothing, Dungourney raised a green flag, James Ahern from the 20-metre line with a powerful shot, to spark huge celebrations from the Dungourney faithful. 

Gary Carroll did reduce the lead to a point for the beaten time, there was no time for a leveller for them as the final whistle blew.

Dungourney face Sarsfields' second string in the semi-final.

Scorers for Dungourney: R Denny 0-7 (0-4 f), J Leahy 0-4 (0-2 f), S Hegarty 0-3, J Ahern 1-0, B Forbes 0-1.

Midleton: C Fitzgerald 0-6 f, D Cremin 0-3, T Roche 1-0, G Carroll, P Connaughton 0-2 each, J Nagle 0-1 f.

DUNGOURNEY: P Flynn; W McCarthy, M McGrath, S Rohan; M Leahy, N Motherway, D Healy; S Hegarty, R Denny; J Ahern, B Forbes, N Flynn; J Leahy, J Ahern, N McGrath.

Subs: C Flynn for N McGrath (35), C Padden for W McCarthy (40), N Geaney for N Flynn (50).

MIDLETON: B Rossiter; C O’Brien, C Murray, L Hennessy; P O’Keeffe, J Nagle, E McCarthy; G Reddy, C Crowley; A Faye, D Cremin, G Carroll; P Connaughton, T Roche, C Fitzgerald.

Sub: D McCarthy for A Faye (50).

Referee: Aidan Hyland (Kilworth).

More in this section

Cobh Ramblers do Cork City a huge favour by drawing with Galway United Cobh Ramblers do Cork City a huge favour by drawing with Galway United
Cork City close in on First Division title after late, late winner in Waterford Cork City close in on First Division title after late, late winner in Waterford
Deadly Douglas beat Nemo to reach both Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor finals Deadly Douglas beat Nemo to reach both Rebel Óg Premier 1 Minor finals
cork gaaiahc
<p>Denise O'Sullivan of Republic of Ireland in action against Magdalena Eriksson of Sweden. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Ireland could face Scotland at Hampden in World Cup qualifier

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final Are you the best punter in Ireland? Qualify for the €50,000 Tote Betting Tournament Final
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more