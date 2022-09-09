Tracton battle past Milford in cracking Premier Junior Hurling quarter-final

Tracton 2-19 Milford 1-20

Tracton were made to work extremely hard for their quarter-final victory in the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier JHC at Mourne Abbey.

They were well on top at half-time, ahead by nine points, but they had to dig deep as Milford applied the pressure in the second half.

The winners were fast out of the blocks and raced into a 1-7 to 0-1 lead after a devastating opening quarter, and they moved 11 points up five minutes before half-time.

While the north Cork side closed the gap to two points at the very end courtesy of an injury-time goal, they left themselves with a lot to do when Tracton hit them for majors in the 16th and 23rd minute.

Ronan Walsh, who struck some sweet efforts and rowed in with 2-11, nabbed the first goal from a lengthy free that went all the way to the net.

The second goal started way back in their own half-back line when Darragh Kidney won possession. The sliotar was swiftly moved along by John Good to Daniel Harrington, with Walsh finishing in style.

Jamie O'Connor, Milford, battles Keith Webb, Tracton. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Tracton, who fielded without the suspended Michael O’Sullivan, were 2-10 to 0-7 ahead at the short whistle.

Milford introduced three substitutes at half-time - Brian Murphy, Cillian O’Gorman and Sean O’Connell, and they created more scoring opportunities. They set about reducing the deficit and with the wind at their backs they rifled over five quick points upon the restart.

With Henry O’Gorman, Anthony Watson, Michael O’Flynn and Eoin Dillon all on the scoreboard, they were in with a fighting chance at the three-quarter mark, 2-14 to 0-14.

Fair play to Tracton, they were able to respond and didn’t let Milford get any closer than five points.

Henry O’Gorman’s goal in stoppage came too late to make a difference.

The pairings for the semi-finals will be decided after Argideen Rangers play Russell Rovers in Saturday’s other quarter-final. Kilbrittain and Ballygiblin are straight through to the last four.

Scores for Tracton: R Walsh (2-11, 1-8 frees, 0-2 65s), P O’Riordan (0-2), J Kingston, D Harrington, J Good, D Byrne, C Quinn and M Byrne (0-1 each).

Milford: H O’Gorman (1-6, 0-6 frees), A Watson (0-5), M O’Flynn (0-1 sl) and B Murphy (0-3 each), E Dillon (0-2 frees), C O’Gorman (0-1).

TRACTON: K Lyons; D Good, T McGuinness (Capt), R Sinclair; K Webb, G Webb, D Kidney; J Good, D O’Flaherty; D Byrne, C McGuinness, J Kingston; D Harrington, P O’Riordan, R Walsh.

Subs: M Byrne for J Kingston (45), C Quinn for C McGuinness (50), C McGuinness for K Webb (58 inj).

MILFORD: M Cremin; S O’Flynn, C O’Sullivan, R O’Gorman; K O’Flynn, E Dillon (Capt), D Hannigan; M O’Flynn, P Watson; A Watson, H O’Gorman, J O’Flynn; J O’Connor, T O’Flynn, P Kirwan.

Subs: B Murphy for P Kirwan, C O’Gorman for J O’Flynn, S O’Connell for J O’Connor (all half-time), T Curran for T O’Flynn (50).

Referee: John O’Leary (Mallow).