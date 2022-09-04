Nemo Rangers come from behind to edge out Clon and now meet Carbery Rangers

Nemo Rangers 0-8 Clonakilty 0-7

NEMO made it three wins from three in the round-robin stages of the Bon Secours Premier SFC after their narrow win over Clonakilty at Charlie Hurley Park in Bandon.

With nothing really at stake for Nemo as their place in the knock-out stages already secure this was far from their best display of the season, but that wasn’t helped by their Premier Intermediate side having to play in the game before.

Ten of the team that started the intermediate loss to Ivyleary were on the bench for the senior game, not an ideal situation for any club. But credit to Nemo they got on with it on the day and in the end with a much-improved second-half showing just about got over the line.

It sets up a quarter-final with Carbery Rangers, and Nemo will still be favourites to make the county final, on the side of the draw as the winners of the Carbery-Ballincollig game, and away from St Finbarr's, Castlehaven and Mallow.

The loss now means Clon’s season is over, something they will be disappointed about having reached the final last year. But they will be the first to know only scoring one point in the second period and giving up a three-point advantage, wasn't good enough.

Just 20 seconds in and Clonakilty raised the first white flag when Conor Daly, making use of the strong wind in their favour to take the lead. Luke Connolly had Nemo back on level terms in the second minute, before Jack Horgan put them in front, despite playing against the wind.

Nemo’s first chance of a green flag came 11 minutes in when Connolly’s effort was well saved by Mark White when going for a point might have been the better option.

Nemo were then guilty of missing a number of chances to go further ahead, kicking five wides, some of which were relatively easy chances by Nemo’s high standards.

With 18 minutes gone Clon were back on level terms when Daly pointed and two minutes later they took the lead when Eoghan Deasy set up Gearoid Barry to raise a white flag.

This got the expected response from Nemo as they worked the ball up the pitch, with Barry O’Driscoll scoring to level it at 0-3 each.

Barry returned the earlier favour to Deasy as this time he turned provider for the latter to put Clon back in front. A free from Daly put two points between the sides, 0-5 to 0-3 with 25 minutes gone.

Clon added a point just before half-time when Daly played a one-two with Jack O’Mahony to see the West Cork in front by 0-6 to 0-3 at the break.

Nemo’s first chance of the second half fell to Connolly but his effort fell short and safely into the hands of White in the Clon goal.

Scores were few and far between at the start of this half, with Clon registering their first wide in the 38th minute when White’s effort from a free went just outside the post.

Nemo started to up their game with Mark Cronin pointing from a free and he added a second from play, to make it 0-5 to 0-6 with 42 minutes gone.

Three minutes later and Nemo were back on level terms when Ciaran McCartan scored as the Trabeg side were now making full use of the wind. They took a deserved lead in the 50th minute when Paul Kerrigan split the posts.

It took Clonakilty 26 minutes to register their first point of the second half when Sean McEvoy scored. This proved to be the last score of the contest as Nemo move on to the quarter-finals and Clon’s interest in the championship ends.

Action from Nemo Rangers' game with Clonakilty on Sunday. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers for Nemo Rangers: M Cronin 0-3 (0-1 f), L Connolly, L Horgan, B O’Driscoll, P Kerrigan, C McCartan 0-1 each.

Clonakilty: C Daly 0-4 (0-1 f), E Deasy, G Barry, S McEvoy 0-1 each.

NEMO RANGERS: M Aodh Martin; K Histon, B Murphy, K O’Donovan; C McCartan, M Hill, K Fulignati; L Horgan, A O’Donovan; C Horgan, P Kerrigan, J Horgan; M Cronin, B O’Driscoll, L Connolly (c).

Sub: R Dalton for K Fulignati (44).

CLONAKILTY: M White; M Shanley, T Clancy, D Peet; D O’Sullivan, E Deasy, D Lowney; B Ridgeway, J Grimes; G Barry, C Daly, O Bancroft; N Barrett, C Keneally, J O’Mahony.

Subs: S McEvoy for N Barett (h-t), R Mannix for J O’Mahony (49).

Referee: James Bermingham (Bride Rovers).