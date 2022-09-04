Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 18:51

PIFC: Cill na Martra into semi but St Vincent's must battle relegation

City side must now beat Naomh Abán to avoid the drop
PIFC: Cill na Martra into semi but St Vincent's must battle relegation

Cill Na Martra's Gearóid Ó Goillidhe and St Vincent's Wayne Long tussle for the ball. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Darragh Leen

Cill Na Martra 2-12 St Vincent's 1-5 

CILL Na Martra booked themselves a quarter-final in Cork's Premier Intermediate Football Championship after they comfortably brushed aside the challenge of relegation-threatened St Vincent in Coachford.

Their victory and Iveleary’s destruction of Nemo Rangers means that Cill Na Martra will progress to a knockout phase clash with Aghada.

Though the first half was a conservative affair, the Muskerry men had the whip hand at the interval leading 1-7 to 0-2, thanks in no small part to the prowess of full-forward Michael Desmond who contributed a valuable 1-2, the goal coming from a penalty after Cian Furey was dragged down.

Vincent's needed to kick it up a gear after the break and grabbed a lifeline with a 35th-minute goal from Brendan Hornibrook. However, Cill Na Martra reasserted their control in the third quarter and began to pull away after Michael Desmond rediscovered his kicking boots.

Vincent’s nearly found the back of the net again with 10 minutes to go when Benjamin Long went clean through but it slipped wide. 

It was Michael Desmond once again who found the back of the net on 57 minutes to add insult to injury for Vincent’s and end all hopes of survival on the day.

Cill Na Martra's Micheál Deasúna shoots from St Vincent's Aidan O'Callaghan during the Bon Secours PIFC at Coachford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Cill Na Martra's Micheál Deasúna shoots from St Vincent's Aidan O'Callaghan during the Bon Secours PIFC at Coachford. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Scorers for Cill Na Martra: M Desmond 2-5 (1-0 pen, 0-2 f), M Dineen 0-3, D Dineen 0-2, C McLoughlin, D Harrington (f) 0-1 each.

St Vincent's: B Murphy 0-4 (0-1 f), B Hornibrook 1-0, G McCarthy 0-1.

CILL NA MARTRA: P Creedon; D O’Connell, G Vaughan, F Phelan; A Cooney, S Furey, C Furey; C MacLoughlin, G Golden; F Healy, C Dineen, D Dineen; M Dineen, M Desmond, D Harrington.

Subs: J McCarthy for A Cooney (32), E O’Connell for C Dineen (39), S Dineen for M Dineen (45), T Corkery for C Furey (48), C Maher for F Feeley (58).

ST VINCENT'S: P O'Shea; A Goode, A O Callaghan, C Murphy: A Harte, K Sorenson, G McCarthy; W Long, P O’Sullivan; S Duggan, B Hornibrook, M O’Leary; B Long, B Murphy, A O’Callaghan.

Subs: A Sorenson for W Long (51), K O’Connor for B Long (56).

Referee: A O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

More in this section

John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season John Allen and Jamie Wall are at the helm of Underdogs on TG4 this season
Richie Brooks, Cork Celtic legend passes away Richie Brooks, Cork Celtic legend passes away
Kilkenny v Limerick - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final Christy O'Connor: Culture of disrespect for GAA referees has to end
pifccork gaa
<p>Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile</p>

Colin Healy: Cork City keeper David Harrington still looking at Everton move

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more