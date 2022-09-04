PIFC: Kanturk hold off Macroom to seal semi-final place

Kanturk 1-12 Macroom 1-11

KANTURK made it three wins out of three in Group C of the Bon Secours Premier Intermediate Football Championship as they impressively defeated a spirited Macroom in Glantane on Sunday afternoon.

Kanturk led for the majority of this match but in the end, they had to survive a dramatic late fightback from Macroom to ensure they maintained their perfect record heading into the knockout stages while their opponents crashed out.

And it was Macroom, who knew a win here would see them join their opponents on four points and would likely see them progress to the next round, that opened the scoring thanks to a fine strike from Sean Kiely.

The centre-back would repeat the trick midway through the first half while Alan Quinn also kicked a couple of brilliant points from tight angles to keep the Green and Whites in contention at the interval.

But they had a lot of work to do to keep their hopes of reaching the knockouts alive as their rivals in White and Green dominated possession and had it not been for some wastefulness in front of goal - they kicked seven wides in the first period - they would’ve led by more than six points at half-time.

Colin Walsh and Ian Walsh were lethal in front of goal though while Macroom also needed their goalkeeper Brendan O’Connell to make three excellent saves to ensure they only trailed 1-8 to 0-5 heading into the second half.

Their deficit increased to 1-12 to 0-7 by the beginning of the fourth quarter but Macroom refused to give up and four unanswered points - the pick of the bunch coming from Kiely - and then a powerful low finish at the near post from substitute Mark Hunt somehow move them to within a point heading into the final minutes.

But it was too little too late as Kanturk regained their composure and could even afford to miss a couple more great opportunities in injury time and still claim the victory.

Scorers for Kanturk: R Walsh 1-1, C Walsh 0-4, I Walsh 0-4 (0-3 f), L McLoughlin, Alan Walsh, L O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Macroom: S Kiely 0-4, M Hunt 1-0, A Quinn 0-2, F Goold, D Horgan 0-2 f each, E O’Leary 0-1.

KANTURK: R Cashman; J McLoughlin, J Browne, L O’Neill; D Browne, T Walsh, B O’Sullivan; P Walsh, Aidan Walsh; G Bucinskas, L McLoughlin, R Walsh; Alan Walsh, C Walsh, I Walsh.

Subs: L O’Keeffe for G Bucinskas (5 inj), C Clernon for Aidan Walsh (62).

MACROOM: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, B O’Gorman, G Angland; R Buckley, S Kiely, M Corrigan; C Dineen, C Donovan; A Quinn, M Cronin, T Dineen; F Goold, D Horgan, P Lucey.

Subs: D Creedon for T Dineen (h-t), E O’Leary for M Cronin (h-t), M Hunt for C Dineen (38), D Twomey for P Lucey (45).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).