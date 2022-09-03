Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 17:05

IAFC: Quarter-final pairings are set with four teams relegated

Kilshannig beat Gabriel Rangers by a point to make the knockout stages
Kilshannig's Ciarán O'Sullivan gets the ball away against Millstreet earlier this summer. Picture: John Tarrant

Ger McCarthy

Kilshannig 0-11 Gabriel Rangers 0-10 

KILSHANNIG edged Gabriel Rangers by a point to reach the Bon Secours Intermediate A football championship quarter-finals at Kilmichael on Saturday afternoon.

It set the upcoming quarter-finals as follows: Aghabullogue v Kildorrery; Mitchelstown v Dromtarriffe; Adrigole v Boherbue; Glanworth v Kilshannig.

Meanwhile, Ballydesmond, St Nicks, Millstreet and St Finbarr’s second team were relegated.

An unbeaten Rangers knew avoiding defeat would solidify an IAFC quarter-final berth while nothing but a victory would suffice for Kilshannig in a game played in atrocious conditions with slippery underfoot conditions.

Scores were hard to come by during that early period but Rangers’ James O’Regan managed to split the points after four minutes before disaster struck when James O’Driscoll was red-carded for a high challenge.

Kilshannig took full advantage and moved 0-2 to 0-1 ahead courtesy of Kieran Twomey (free) and Tom Cunningham efforts. O’Regan (free) replied for Gabriel’s and the score remained unchanged until shortly before the interval.

James O’Regan and Colm O’Shea floated over terrific scores at either end. The former had a long-range effort ruled wide after a consultation between referee, linesman and umpires to leave it 0-3 apiece at the break.

Ger O’Callaghan and Mark Cronin pushed Rangers two in front immediately after the restart but a dominant Kilshannig spell saw Kieran Twomey (two frees) and Eanna O’Hanlon make it 0-7 to 0-5 after 46 minutes.

Once again, 14-man Gabriel Rangers dug deep with James O’Regan, Ger O’Callaghan and Mark Cronin (free) restoring the west Cork side’s lead.

Kieran Twomey (free) levelled the score for sixth time before Kilshannig lost Colm O’Shea to a black card with eight minutes to go.

News of Adrigole’s big lead in the other group game against Ballydesmond heightened the tension in the closing stages. Eanna O’Hanlon and Killian O’Brien scored at either end to make it 0-10 apiece deep into injury time.

Mark Cronin looked to have won it for Gabriel’s before Conor McMahon equalised a minute later and Kieran Twomey provided the crucial winning point right at the death.

Scorers for Kilshannig: K Twomey 0-5 f, E O’Hanlon 0-2, T Cunningham, C O’Shea, J Twomey, C McMahon 0-1 each.

Gabriel Rangers: J O’Regan 0-4 (0-1 f), M Cronin 0-3 (0-1 f), G O’Callaghan 0-2, K O’Brien 0-1.

KILSHANNIG: G Creedon; S O’Connell, B Curtin, E Burke; C O’Shea, B Guerin, C Murphy; J Twomey, C O’Sullivan; K O’Connell, K Twomey, E O’Sullivan; K O’Hanlon (c), D O’Sullivan, T Cunningham.

Subs: E O’Hanlon for D O’Sullivan (h-t), C McMahon for C Murphy (50), J Kearney for T Cunningham (57).

GABRIEL RANGERS: L Hegarty; K O’Sullivan (c), D O’Regan, D Roycroft; R Moynihan, C O’Brien, D O’Shea; C Roycroft, P O’Driscoll; S Kelleher, G O’Callaghan, K O’Driscoll; M Cronin, J O’Regan, L Bowen.

Subs: L O’Brien for S Kelleher (45), D McSweeney for R Moynihan (45).

Referee: Luke Knight (Kilmurry).

