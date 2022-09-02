Cork’s Tyreik Wright joins Bradford City on loan

CORK'S Tyreik Wright has joined Bradford City on a season-long loan from Premier League side Aston Villa.

The winger will spend the entirety of the 2022-23 League Two season with The Bantams, who are fighting for promotion to the third tier of English football.

Wright joins Bradford having already made three appearances for Villa this season in Premier League 2, a run which saw him get one goal and one assist.

The 20-year-old has done a tour of duty in the lower leagues of English football in recent years and he has played for a host of clubs including Walsall, Salford City and Colchester United.

He told the club’s media team: “I am absolutely loving it already. Everyone has been so welcoming, the stadium looks unbelievable and I just cannot wait to play in front of the supporters.

I would say I am very energetic and direct. I love one-against-one situations, try to play the game with a smile on my face and get the fans off their seats.

“There will be a lot of healthy competition here, but I am ready for it. I am looking forward to learning from the other players in my position and working with a manager like Mark Hughes.

“He has outlined the ambitions of this club and what the fans expect, so I just cannot wait to get started, play in front of this crowd and embrace the challenge.”

EYE FOR GOAL

Bradford manager Mark Hughes said: “Tyreik is a player who looks to make things happen, and one we are pleased to be bringing to the club for the remainder of the season.

“At 20, he is young, driven and determined to succeed, and has traits to his play which will benefit our squad.

“He has a great turn of pace, trickery and technical ability and, with three goals for Republic of Ireland’s U21 side, a clear eye for goal.

“We are looking forward to seeing him get started in claret and amber, and I am sure you will join me in wishing him the very best while with us.”

The Republic of Ireland U21 international will be hoping to establish himself ahead of this month’s European Championship play-off against Israel.

The Boys in Green are just two games from qualifying for their first-ever international tournament and Wright has been a key part of their campaign.

The winger knocked in three goals for his country, a tally which helped Ireland almost achieve automatic qualification.

His biggest contribution to the campaign was scoring Ireland’s second goal against Sweden last March.

This swung momentum in the group Ireland’s way and it meant they had a comfortable hold on second place with three games left to play in the group.