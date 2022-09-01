Karl Murphy honoured for selfless work for Passage West GAA

ONE of most dedicated volunteers in Passage West GAA club, Karl Murphy, is being honoured this Friday.

Karl has operated as the maor uisce for a succession of Passage teams, giving his support and time to generations of players, and will be acknowledged with an All-Ireland Champions Club Volunteer award.

Set up in 2010 by Derry JF Doody and the late Tony Leahy, both Passage West natives, the awards have already covered selfless volunteers that backbone the GAA in every corner of Ireland.

Karl’s siblings, nephews, nieces and in-laws are all highly talented musicians and the Murphy Orchestra will take centre stage in a full Passage clubhouse tomorrow night to pay tribute to his commitment to the cause.

“At the AGMs, I’m told you won’t be re-elected for the next year, but I always am,” said Karl. “I’m over 40 years wearing the Passage colours and I enjoy the banter. The club is a huge part of my life.

“Off the field, I love singing at the clubhouse.”

The Murphy family is steeped in GAA and music, from parents Michael, a Ballydesmond native, and Bernadette, from Dublin, through their eight children commencing with twins, Greg and Eugene, Jackie, John, Michel, Karl, Kevin and Bernard.

Two of the Murphy brothers, Greg and John, wore the Cork jersey with distinction but club comes first for Karl, who has been immersed in events at Manning Park since the early 1980s.

John Casey, a former Monkstown GAA neighbour, and the late Eileen Harrington were among those instrumental in nurturing Karl’s grá for Passage after his family moved to the area.

As the club maor uisce on the sidelines for many years, Karl has experienced all the highs and lows of sport and cites the City Division Junior Football win in 2020 as a real boost.

“We nearly completed the double but Brian Dillons are a big force for several years in hurling and they beat us.”

Passage West footballers and Karl Murphy celebrate their 2019 Seandún Junior victory at Ballinlough.

History was created as the junior hurlers made amends for the final loss by claiming the 2022 Seandún divisional title in a comprehensive victory over St Vincent’s.

“History was made and I was one of the proudest people in the club.”

The outstanding contributions of Mayo man Francis McEveney come in for special mention also.

“The ladies football blitz, founded by Francis, is an event I now look forward to every September. I am so proud that Francis welcomes me every year to assist and he has really put the Passage club on the map.”

The Club Person Of The Year in 1999-2000, Karl brought great pride to Passage West when chosen to represent Ireland in the Special Olympics in swimming in 1984 and he duly won a silver medal.