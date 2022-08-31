Richie Brooks, a Cork Celtic legend passes away

IT is with deep sadness that the death of former Cork Celtic star Richie Brookes was announced.

His great friend John O’Neill, the former St Mary’s (Cork) midfielder, broke the news on his facebook page.

In 1969 the tide began to turn for the future of League of Ireland soccer in Cork.

Carl Davenport was then already with Cork Hibs and was followed by future greats Dave Wigginton, Alex Ludzic and Barry Notley.

Amby Fogarty, whose influence with Derby was instrumental in the capture of that quartet, swooped again to bring Richie “Chopper” Brookes to Cork.

O’Neill was a team-mate of Richie on the Derby County youth team and it was on his recommendation that Fogarty signed the classy defender. Chopper thought he was coming to Ireland to play with Hibs but Amby had in the meantime resigned his post as manager of the Flower Lodge outfit to transfer to Cork Celtic.

Richie became an outstanding full back and was an instant favourite of the fans at Turner’s Cross.

Those were the days of the magical local derbies when crowds of 15,000 and more flocked through the turnstiles.

Chopper outshone most who pitted their wits against him and soon was recognised as the best in his position in the country.

Richie Brooks was part of the Cork Celtic team of 1974

He was capped on several occasion by the League of Ireland representative team in 1973 and ’74.

For him and for Celtic fans everywhere 1974 would never be forgotten. After a disastrous start during which they were annihilated 7-0 by Bohs in their first away game they went on to win the championship for the first and only time.

History arrived on 7th April ’74 when, amidst emotional scenes, they beat St Pat’s 3-0 in their penultimate game.

Long before Tambling’s clincher, hundreds of success starved Celtic fans had been gathering on the touchline for the final whistle to allow them maul, hug and kiss their champions who exorcised the ghosts of the past.

All the former Celtic greats were there with lumps in their throats and hardly a dry eye to salute the lads who finally and deservedly brought the title to the ‘Cross.

Brooksie and Alex Ludzic were everpresent as the title was claimed with 42 points from 26 games.

Chopper then experienced the down side of football as in the following seasons the champions slipped slowly towards the basement and eventually out of football altogether.

Brooks left in 1977 two years before their demise and his one big regret was that Derby County never came back to resign him as promised when he left as youth team captain in 1969.