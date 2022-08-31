Rebel Óg awards: Cork camogie U16s and minor ladies footballers honoured

Remarkable success by the young camogie stars who have to go back to 2003 for their previous success at this level before 2019.
In the All-Ireland series, which is a separate competition, they lost their first game to Galway. This meant that, going into their second game against Kilkenny, they had to win by 12 points to ensure they stayed involved in the championship. To the credit of the players, they did that, giving them a huge confidence boost.
On then to the All-Ireland series and like the U16 camogie side this was a title the Rebels were also defending. They have enjoyed great success at All-Ireland level since 2015 and were looking for their fifth title since then, losing only once in that time to Galway in 2018. This competition was not played for in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.