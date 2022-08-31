Castlehaven ladies football club are on a winning run

CASTLEHAVEN ladies football club continues to go from strength to strength with rising playing numbers and an array of trophies at both underage and adult level testament to the progressive club.

The Castlehaven intermediate footballers have enjoyed a successful summer season. They defeated Dohenys to capture the 2022 Cork LGFA Division 2 title, while they also defeated senior outfit Clonakilty to win the 2022 Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 1 title.

This success which was achieved on a final scoreline of 1-13 to 1-12 against Clonakilty represented their first-ever adult divisional success. Former senior star Dinny Cahalane who now coaches the ladies’ footballers was thrilled with their win against Clonakilty.

“It was a great win. We knew it was going to be a very tough test and we were also missing Aideen Santry. Katie Cronin dislocated her shoulder after 10 minutes and then we lost Noreen O’Sullivan.

"We were under big pressure, but the rest of the team and the panel stood up well for a huge performance and win,” he said.

The club coach said playing established senior teams has ensured the players' performance levels have increased because of competing against the top players in the county.

“Playing senior teams is great for the players' development. We have played Éire Óg and Kinsale recently in challenge games and these games help to bring players on big time. All the players learn from playing against top players.

"In these games, the players have learned that if they take the extra touch they will get punished or overturned. It represents a big step up again and we feel we have improved from playing against the top teams.”

Castlehaven footballers Alison O'Driscoll, Grainne O'Sullivan, and Mairead O'Driscoll after they recently won the 2022 Drinagh Co-Op West Cork LGFA Division 1 title.

The one-point win against Clonakilty in the recent West Cork LGFA Division 1 final represented a huge boost for the Haven ladies' football club. The game which was played before a big crowd in Leap proved an absorbing encounter. Dinny said the final could ‘have gone either way’.

“It was a high-quality game. It was very intense. It could have gone either way. They missed a penalty at a crucial juncture. If they had converted it, they would have gone two points clear, and we might have found it hard to come back again.

“Our players ground it out for a huge win. Mairead O’Driscoll got a brilliant score late on which sealed a great win. Having Mairead back fit again is a big boost. She is a huge player in our forward line. She is a great leader and player,” he added.

The Castlehaven ladies football followed up this success with glory in the 2022 Cork LGFA Division 2 title after they produced another brilliant display to defeat the Dohenys. Castlehaven had qualified for the league final having won six of their seven league games this season.

Dinny was proud of his charges for producing another great display in the league final.

“It was another great display. We knew the Dohenys would come out all guns blazing. We started well and built up a good lead at half-time. They came back strongly at us in the second half, but we saw out the game for a great win.”

The recent success represents ideal timing for the adult ladies’ footballers who will be operating in the intermediate championship grade for the first time in their history this season.

The Haven have been drawn in a group that also features Donoughmore, Abhainn Dalla, and Araglen Desmonds Buí. Dinny is looking forward to competing in the intermediate championship grade.

“It will be a big step up and the players know it. The players are looking forward to competing in the grade. We are not there to make up the numbers. We are going to have a good rattle off it.

"We will be playing three championship games over three successive weekends which is ideal if you avoid picking up injuries. If you qualify for the semi-final stages, you are then out the following weekend which is ideal.

"Players want to know when they are playing, and they also enjoy the continuity of playing games on a regular basis."

Dinny who comes from a famous footballing dynasty and who himself enjoyed a decorated career with his beloved Castlehaven is enjoying coaching the talented Haven ladies’ footballers.

“We have a very strong panel of players, and they are great to work with. I am really enjoying it. We have a very strong coaching team. We added to this by bringing John McGuckin in, and he is a new voice. He is brilliant. He is very good from a tactical point of view.

"We have brought on nine or ten U16 players on to the adult panel this year and they have brought great depth and new energy to the group. We have a very strong squad and there is great competition for places which is important.”

Castlehaven possess a nice mixture of young and experience in their intermediate panel said Dinny.

“We have a lot of very good players across all the age groups which is important. They possess good physicality and experience. They also play an important role in helping to bring the young players on.

"They are passing on their knowledge and the young players are learning so much from training and playing with them. There is also a great team spirit and friendship between all the players which is very good to see.”