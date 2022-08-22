AUL: Three from three for Corkbeg after win away to Glenthorn Celtic

Glenthorn 1 Corkbeg 3

CORKBEG made it three wins on the bounce after a victory over Glenthorn Celtic in their Premier clash at Glenthorn Park.

And after winning the Premier A title last season to gain promotion to the Premiership, they have certainly taken to the top division in the AUL like a duck to water.

With previous wins already behind them against Springfield and Temple, they were good value for this win against Glenthorn Celtic also.

The first four minutes was quite exciting and after just two minutes in, Jordan Ryan’s rasping free kick flew into the net via the boot of Keith Timothy to hand Corkbeg an early lead, but this was short-lived as Glenthorn Celtic bounced back in the fourth minute when Ian Kent hooked over the advancing Ray Savage to restore parity once again.

Minutes later; Shane Duggan got in front of his marker, but glanced his effort from John Corcoran’s corner kick across goal.

Then, Corcoran steadied around 20 yards out before unleashing a forceful effort which flashed wide of the post.

Corcoran became the provider after that – this time, he headed on for Shane Duggan who drilled wide of the target with a low effort.

A chance fell for Corkbeg at the other when Jordan Ryan slipped it on for Alan Horgan, who lifted a pass across for the unmarked Alan Hogan, but the winger failed to make proper contact.

And after John Corcoran rifled a decent effort narrowly over from a free kick, Jordan Ryan picked out the available Bobby Donoghue who rifled narrowly over from a tight angle. Corkbeg continued to apply the pressure, but were foiled when Fintan Forde got in the way of a Shane Bennett stinging effort which was eventually picked by Keith Timothy.

A nice Glenthorn move ensued after that which commenced when Adam Murphy fed Shane Duggan who picked out John Corcoran to send a rasping effort narrowly over.

Ian Kent then provided Adam Murphy with a chance, but the midfielder curled his effort wide of the far post.

Glenthorn threatened again – this time, John Corcoran controlled well before steadying to send a thumping effort over. But, with seconds to the interval, Jordan Ryan was denied when Keith Timothy stretched to tip away his rasping strike ‘round the post.

The second half took off in earnest when Hogan drilled narrowly over from a tight angle before Corcoran rifled wide at the other end.

But, Corkbeg found themselves in front when Alan Hogan played it inside for Kennedy who helped on to Jordan Ryan to slot neatly home and make it 2-1 on 55.

A response from Glenthorn saw Danny O’Callaghan play a lovely ball into space for John Corcoran, but Ray Savage read the danger in the nick of time to advance and collect.

A stinging free kick from Shane Bennett followed, but O’Callaghan was in the right place to prevent the effort reaching its intended target.

On the break, Alan Hogan tried a lofted pass into space for Ryan O’Regan, but it just had too much on it and in the end, Keith Timothy grabbed possession promptly.

At the other end, Fintan Forde had pushed forward to an advanced position and nearly made it count with a headed effort that sailed narrowly over.

But, it was game set and match when Alan Hogan’s perseverance helped him pick out Tariq Tynan who found the far corner with a lovely finish – 3-1 to Corkbeg.

Glenthorn Celtic's captain Jason McGrath (left) with Corkbeg's Shane Bennett, accompanied by referee Paul O'Sullivan. Picture: Barry Peelo.

GLENTHORN CELTIC: Keith Timothy, Vinny Keating, Tomas McGrath, Fintan Forde, Danny O’Callaghan, Jason McGrath, Shane Duggan, Adam Murphy, Ian Kent, John Corcoran and Sean O’Connor.

Sub: Darren Lee for Shane Duggan (82).

CORKBEG: Ray Savage, Ciaran Murphy, Alan Horgan, Stephen O’Halloran, Christopher Cotter, Keelan Kennedy, Jordan Tynan, Shane Bennett, Bobby Donoghue, Jordan Ryan and Alan Hogan.

Subs: Ryan O’Regan for Jordan Ryan (62), Tariq Tynan for Bobby Donoghue (80).

Referee: Paul O’Sullivan.