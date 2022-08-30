Cloyne dare to dream again after setting up derby with Bride Rovers

THERE was a feelgood factor in the Cloyne camp following their stunning 1-26 to 0-16 win over Newcestown in the Co-Op Superstores Senior AHC at Church Road on Saturday.

The home of Blackrock certainly attracted a sizeable attendance and for the Cloyne manager Eoin O’Lomasney it was a performance that managers and coaches only dream of in a game of this magnitude.

“We knew there was a big performance in us as I felt we were unlucky in our opening two games and the lads put in some serious work on training ground in the past fortnight.

“To be honest I wouldn’t have predicted that we would defeat Newcestown by 13 points but credit to the lads they played as if their lives depended on it.”

The Cloyne chief reflected on the pressure of games in this championship.

“I was actually very disappointed when Mallow defeated us but when Fermoy beat Newcestown it gave us a ray of hope but that’s the joy of the round robin.”

Cloyne are a club who have made a huge impression at the top tier of the Cork Senior Hurling Championship having lost three consecutive finals in 2004-2006 but Lomasney feels all small community clubs will struggle with a limited pool of players.

“We’re a small club and numbers are small and when you look this evening Newcestown had 34 on their panel in comparison to our 27.”

The foundation of this Cloyne side has been building on a decent minor team from 2020, Premier 2 champions that season.

Our coach Donal Óg Cusack was coaching that team and this season he has made a huge contribution with his experience and you could see tonight our team structure was spot on.”

Man of the match Brian O’Shea, who finished with a 15-point tally came in for special praise from his manager.

“Brian has been with us a few years and in fairness what he produced in this game was right form the top drawer but he has been doing that all season for us.

“I suppose he will thank us as he was a defender in our league campaign but we converted him to midfield/forward and his performances have been incredible.”

MASTERCLASS

Another player who excelled was the former Cork senior Paudie O’Sullivan, who gave a masterclass display in his new centre-back role.

“You know what you get from Paudie as there is no replacement for class and I think tonight was all about his composure and calmness in driving our team forward.”

By virtue of this win, Cloyne will now meet Bride Rovers in the quarter-final."