Blackrock into the quarter-finals after cracker with Charleville

Blackrock 1-20 Charleville 1-18

BLACKROCK are through, Charleville head to the relegation game and all that’s left is time to take a breath after these two sides played out a thriller in Mallow.

Stifling conditions, a sun-hardened pitch and two sides going hell for leather at each other made for a magnificent afternoon’s entertainment in Mallow as both Blackrock and Charleville went in search of a win to send them through to the quarter-finals of this season’s PSHC.

On a tough day for hurling, the city side had to dig deep to get the win – only managing to take the lead for the first time after 59 minutes.

Led in attack by Alan Connolly, Tadhg Deasey and Michael O’Halloran, the city side looked to have all the firepower required to get the job done with Daniel Meaney and Niall Cashman patrolling around the middle third.

At the rear, Cathal Cormack was impressive as was Alan O’Callaghan, particularly under the high ball when Charleville were in the ascendancy.

Second-half substitute Andrew Murphy may have only gotten 10-plus minutes on the pitch but his contribution would ultimately go a long way to securing what could well be a turning point for Louis Mulqueen’s talented but at times nervous-looking charges.

For the men in red, all eyes would have been on Cork star Darragh Fitzgibbon to see if he could again drag his side to the promised land. However, he had to be content with three points on what was a difficult afternoon for the hugely talented midfielder.

Jack Doyle at wing-forward was the main talisman for the vanquished side with nine points and a very solid performance from start to finish.

Keeper Cian Collins, one of the best shot-stoppers in the county, also did well, saving twice when Blackrock forward’s looked sure to goal.

A goal from Darren Casey inside two minutes was the perfect start for Charleville, a score that came less than 15 seconds after Connolly missed a glorious goal chance for his side.

Charleville led by five inside three minutes but a quick blitz from The Rockies had them level five minutes later, three points from Connolly settling the ship.

Charleville showed that they were not here to make up the numbers bagging the next seven points putting them in great shape heading into the second quarter but 1-3 from Deasey inside four minutes had this one back in the melting pot by the break – The Avondhu side leading by 1-12 to 1-09.

The Rockies needed and got a fast start and were level again on 36 minutes, points from Deasey, Meaney and Connolly (free) but again Fitzgibbon’s men fought back as this one went score for score till added time.

Charleville were under serious pressure for the final 15 minutes but managed to keep their heads just in front however a trio of superb scores from Blackrock substitute Kevin O’Keeffe would ultimately send this one the way of the City side.

No joy for Charleville and they now prepare for a do-or-die relegation playoff game with Na Piarsaigh while Blackrock march on but there is little doubting that The Rockies will need to up their game if they are to see off the most impressive divisional side of the last decade, Imokilly in the next all-or-nothing clash.

Blackrock's Shane O'Keeffe celebrates with teammates after their win over Charleville. Picture Dan Linehan

'Til then, however, Blackrock have time to steady the ship and take stock from a round robin format that showed their strengths and frailties in equal measure.

Scorers for Blackrock: T Deasey 1-4; A Connolly 0-5 (0-4 f), M O’Halloran 0-4; K O’Keeffe 0-3; Cathal Cormack, D Meaney, R Cotter, Ciaran Cormack 0-1 each.

Charleville: J Doyle 0-9 (0-3 f, 0-1 65); D Casey 1-0; D Fitzgibbon 0-3; G Kelleher 0-2, T Hawe, J O’Callaghan, A Dennehy, A Cagney 0-1 each.

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; S Murphy, A O’Callaghan, C O’Brien; Cathal Cormack, J Cashman, N Cashman; D Meaney, M O’Keeffe; J O’Sullivan, S O’Keeffe, M O’Halloran; R Cotter, A Connolly, T Deasey.

Subs: Ciaran Cormack for J O’Sullivan (20, inj), K O’Keeffe for S O’Keeffe (50), A Murphy.

CHARLEVILLE: C Collins; D Butler, J Meade, J Kilcommins; A Dennehy, J Buckley, F Cagney; D Fitzgibbon, J O’Callaghan; D Casey, C Buckley, J Doyle; A Cagney, G Kelleher, T Hawe.

Subs: J Barry for G Kelleher (42), O O’Connell for T Hawe (53), M Kavanagh for C Buckley (59).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Carrigaline)