Erin's Own draw with Bishopstown but still seal semi-final place

Bishopstown 0-18 Erin’s Own 0-18

THE calculators were at the ready in Rathcormac to decide the permutations after the last round of Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC, and there was sheer delight for Erin’s Own when the news was confirmed they had secured the one semi-final spot up for grabs.

This seriously hard-earned draw with Bishopstown enabled them top Group B with five points. Glen Rovers finished second on four points to take the quarter-final place, while Bishopstown with three points missed out.

In the end, Erin’s Own had to dig really deep as they required an injury time point from substitute Ronan Twomey for a share of the spoils.

Both camps were able to take great pride from their respective displays, not bothered in the slightest this was a dour contest.

Bishopstown went down fighting and will have so many positives to reflect on at the end of their season. They will however, be left to rue two good goal opportunities that went amiss in the second-half.

Chief-scorer Patrick Cronin, as ever, delivered tallying 11 points.

Then again, Erin’s Own are Erin’s Own. They are never beaten. Robbie O’Flynn scored five points, and not for the first time veterans Kieran and Eoghan Murphy very much to the fore.

So too, young Oran O’Regan, who at the other end of the age spectrum at 19-years-of-age, came into the fray to fire three excellent points.

The Glounthaune men led nine points to six at the interval. Eoghan Murphy got their first point (the first of seven). It wasn’t long before Bishopstown got their noses in front, 0-4 to 0-2 on 10 minutes - Cronin leading the way.

Shay Bowen did well to repel Brian Murray as Martin Bowen’s men went on to gain a foothold striking seven unanswered points.

They held a five point advantage approaching the break - Robbie O’Flynn, Eoghan Murphy, Conor Lenihan and Ronan Twomey pointing.

Bishopstown's Brendan O'Brien and Erin's Own's Cormac Dooley trying to win the ball. Picture: Denis Minihane.

Bishopstown, with midfielder Diarmuid Lester forced off as a blood sub and they not scoring for 20 minutes, narrowed the gap through Cronin and goalkeeper Ken O’Halloran who registered from out the field.

Bishopstown were quick out of the traps in the second-half, Pearse Morris doubling on Conor Hegarty’s pass only for the sliotar to fly inches over the bar. They were far busier now in front of the posts and at the end of the third quarter they drew level with Erin’s Own.

Morris and Brendan O’Brien (both new signings from Tipperary) were in the thick of the action, as was Cronin. When Thomas Murray found the target, it was 0-12 apiece with the final quarter yet to play.

O’Regan and Eoghan Murphy pushed Erin’s Own two clear, and soon after a Cronin free, the ‘Town created another goal chance only for the post to deny Morris after good work by his fellow county man O’Brien.

When Erin’s Own extended the lead 0-16 to 0-13 with five minutes remaining, it appeared the momentum might be swinging their way.

Bishopstown had other ideas and showed super resilience to fight back once more. Three Cronin points and one from Brian Murray saw them take over.

Now deep in stoppage, Eoghan Murphy found the target from a free to steady the ship, 0-17 each.

Erin’s Own had to show resilience again, after Conor Hegarty left one between them.

That’s when Twomey struck to level for the seventh and final time.

Scorers for Bishopstown: P Cronin 0-11 (0-7 f), P Morris 0-2, C Hegarty, B O’Brien, K O’Halloran, B Murray, T Murray 0-1 each.

Erin’s Own: E Murphy 0-7 (0-5 f), R O’Flynn 0-5, O O’Regan 0-3, R Twomey 0-2, C Lenihan 0-1.

BISHOPSTOWN: K O’Halloran; M Power, B Murphy (c), S Murphy; P Honohan, C O’Hora, B McConville; C Hegarty, D Lester; B O’Brien, P Cronin, L Lordan; P Morris, B Murray, T Murray.

Subs: S Foley for D Lester (14-17 bs), D Daly for B McConville (30), S Foley for P Honohan (56 inj), I Jones for D Lester (58 inj).

ERIN’S OWN: S Bowen; C O’Connor (jc), C Dooley, D Twomey; S Cronin, J O’Flynn, J O’Carroll; S Kelly, C Coakley; K Murphy, S Guilfoyle, M O’Carroll; E Murphy, R O’Flynn (jc), Conor Lenihan.

Subs: R Twomey for S Cronin (15 inj), O O’Regan for Conor Lenihan (35), Cathal Lenihan for M O’Carroll (50).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).