Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 09:35

CWSSL: Passage lift Kevin Barry Cup after a cracking clash with Greenwood

Meeting of the top two in the league didn't disappoint at St Colman's Park
CWSSL: Passage lift Kevin Barry Cup after a cracking clash with Greenwood

Passage celebrate with the Kevin Barry Cup after beating Greenwood at St Colman's Park on Saturday. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Mark O’Connell

Passage 3 Greenwood 2 (after extra time)

PASSAGE lifted the Kevin Barry Cup after a thrilling victory to deny Greenwood the double on Saturday afternoon in St Colman's Park.

This was always going to a very close affair with league champions Greenwood facing the runners-up Passage. Both sides played some superb football but Passage just about shaded matters after extra time.

Player of the Match Faye Ahern with Alison Ryan, CWSSL chairperson. Picture: Larry Cummins.
Player of the Match Faye Ahern with Alison Ryan, CWSSL chairperson. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Passage had some excellent performances from Louise Murphy who gave an exhibition between the posts while the hard-working Sinead O’Flynn covered every blade of grass. The attacking duo of Oliva Gibson and Player of the Match Faye Ahern caused the Greenwood defence problems all afternoon with their pace up front.

Greenwood will be disappointed with this result, but they can be so proud of their performance. They contributed to a great game, and they had some fantastic displays from Sarah Walsh, Anne Marie O’Connell, and Ali Burke.

Passage got off to flying start when they took the lead after nine minutes when Olivia Gibson scored an absolute screamer from 35 yards that flew over the keeper’s head to the roof of the net to give them an early advantage.

Greenwood should have equalised when Sarah Walsh put a great ball into Gracie Fracarolli but she was denied by a superb save from Louise Murphy.

Greenwood were back on level terms when they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute and Annmarie O’Connell buried the spot kick to leave the sides level at 1-1.

In the 59th minute, Passage hit the front when Gibson picked out winger Laura Finlay who scored a superb volley to give her side a 2-1 advantage.

Greenwood were level in the 76th when Annmarie O’Connell tapped home from close range to send this game into extra time.

Passage got off to a great start when they took the lead when Olivia Gibson cut in from the left wing and buried the ball past the keeper to give her side a 3-2 advantage.

A first-half goal from Olivia Gibson gave Passage United the lead after this wonderful strike beat Greenwood goalkeeper Caroline Linss. Picture: Larry Cummins.
A first-half goal from Olivia Gibson gave Passage United the lead after this wonderful strike beat Greenwood goalkeeper Caroline Linss. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Greenwood had two great chances to level matters from Annmarie O’Connell and Viv Melia but both were denied by great saves from Louise Murphy to see her side hold out.

GREENWOOD: Caroline Linss, Hilary O’Connor, Linda Montgomery, Amo Kelly, Sinead Dundon, Sarah Walsh, Katie Foley, Ali Burke, Annmarie O’Connell, Viv Melia, Gracie Fracsrolli, Tracy Shine, Emma Kerins, Romy Schrizver, Jenna Subchuk, Grainne O’Shea.

PASSAGE: Louise Murphy, Aisling Corkery, Sarah Allen, Aine Higgins, Lyne Cdawick, Faye Ahern, Sinead O’Flynn, Shauna Wilkie, Laura Finlay, Olivia Gibson, Aoife Allen, Lauren Murphy, Winnie Parata, Hollie Tett, Emma Mansbridge, Jen Cleary, Marina Noroa, Rachel Irwin.

Referee: Pat Cronin.

More in this section

Sweden v Republic of Ireland - FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Qualifier Cork soccer stars ready for Ireland's crucial World Cup qualifiers
Bray Wanderers v Cork City - SSE Airtricity League First Division Cork City goalkeeper David Harrington set for a move to England with Everton amongst the favourites to sign him
Cork GAA get green light for Munster v South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh Cork GAA get green light for Munster v South Africa in Páirc Uí Chaoimh
cwsslcork soccer
Cork v Kilkenny - Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship Final

Cork camogie star Ashling Thompson suffers knee injury

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more