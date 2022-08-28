CWSSL: Passage lift Kevin Barry Cup after a cracking clash with Greenwood

Passage 3 Greenwood 2 (after extra time)

PASSAGE lifted the Kevin Barry Cup after a thrilling victory to deny Greenwood the double on Saturday afternoon in St Colman's Park.

This was always going to a very close affair with league champions Greenwood facing the runners-up Passage. Both sides played some superb football but Passage just about shaded matters after extra time.

Player of the Match Faye Ahern with Alison Ryan, CWSSL chairperson. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Passage had some excellent performances from Louise Murphy who gave an exhibition between the posts while the hard-working Sinead O’Flynn covered every blade of grass. The attacking duo of Oliva Gibson and Player of the Match Faye Ahern caused the Greenwood defence problems all afternoon with their pace up front.

Greenwood will be disappointed with this result, but they can be so proud of their performance. They contributed to a great game, and they had some fantastic displays from Sarah Walsh, Anne Marie O’Connell, and Ali Burke.

Passage got off to flying start when they took the lead after nine minutes when Olivia Gibson scored an absolute screamer from 35 yards that flew over the keeper’s head to the roof of the net to give them an early advantage.

Greenwood should have equalised when Sarah Walsh put a great ball into Gracie Fracarolli but she was denied by a superb save from Louise Murphy.

Greenwood were back on level terms when they were awarded a penalty in the 53rd minute and Annmarie O’Connell buried the spot kick to leave the sides level at 1-1.

In the 59th minute, Passage hit the front when Gibson picked out winger Laura Finlay who scored a superb volley to give her side a 2-1 advantage.

Greenwood were level in the 76th when Annmarie O’Connell tapped home from close range to send this game into extra time.

Passage got off to a great start when they took the lead when Olivia Gibson cut in from the left wing and buried the ball past the keeper to give her side a 3-2 advantage.

A first-half goal from Olivia Gibson gave Passage United the lead after this wonderful strike beat Greenwood goalkeeper Caroline Linss. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Greenwood had two great chances to level matters from Annmarie O’Connell and Viv Melia but both were denied by great saves from Louise Murphy to see her side hold out.

GREENWOOD: Caroline Linss, Hilary O’Connor, Linda Montgomery, Amo Kelly, Sinead Dundon, Sarah Walsh, Katie Foley, Ali Burke, Annmarie O’Connell, Viv Melia, Gracie Fracsrolli, Tracy Shine, Emma Kerins, Romy Schrizver, Jenna Subchuk, Grainne O’Shea.

PASSAGE: Louise Murphy, Aisling Corkery, Sarah Allen, Aine Higgins, Lyne Cdawick, Faye Ahern, Sinead O’Flynn, Shauna Wilkie, Laura Finlay, Olivia Gibson, Aoife Allen, Lauren Murphy, Winnie Parata, Hollie Tett, Emma Mansbridge, Jen Cleary, Marina Noroa, Rachel Irwin.

Referee: Pat Cronin.