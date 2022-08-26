The Donal O'Mahony Draghunt is a huge day for owners, trainers and supporters

ONE of the biggest days in the draghunting calendar will take place on Sunday when the Singleton’s SuperValu Donal O’Mahony memorial meeting will take place at Blarney.

Four races on the card but the Senior draghunt is the main one that has a very open look about it.

For many weeks it looked like either Slievemish Spring of Clogheen or Authority from the Northern Hunt club would be likely winners in this grade but when you look at last Sunday’s draghunt at Watergrasshill neither hound were in the tickets.

Slievemish Spring is a superb hound when bringing his A game to the table but at times his reluctance to get into top gear too late in draghunts can affect his performance.

Blarney in recent years hasn’t been kind to the Clogheen trainer Damien Wade and it will be interesting to see how his hound handles it on Sunday.

Authority is a hound that revels on patience in draghunts and his ability to have the best kick on the finish may well prove crucial in this draghunt as trainer John O’Callaghan has a good record in this race In recent weeks the Gerry Murphy IHT trained Guinness has been the most consistent hound running and it would be no surprise to see him on the winners rostrum.

The day kicks off at 1.30pm with the open Puppy draghunt that has all the ingredients of being a competitive draghunt.

Puppy champion elect Kilbrittain Girl is a quality hound and Shanakiel Harriers trainer Kieran Kearney holds all the aces having won the last four draghunts in this grade.

On an annual basis there is always a few hounds at this level that look a shade better than the rest but strangely on big race days there are occasions when the unexpected competitor pops up to win.

The John and Sean O’Sullivan trained Sean T is a useful hound on the finish and this training partnership like nothing better than winning on the big stage.

Another kennel that can be dangerous at the big meetings is the Gerry and Sheila Cummins partnership and in Naoi, Penny’s Girl and Diamond they have a useful trio.

The Veteran draghunts this season have been poorly supported in entries and Denise Rall’s Mayfield ace Magic’s Lad looks the likely winner.

The Senior Maiden draghunt is always the lottery draghunt at all the big meetings and Sunday we are likely to see the biggest field of the day.

Many kennels lay out their training plans to win at this level and it may be well taking note of the shrewd trainers in this line-up.

The route will clearly signposted from Blarney and all patrons are asked to be on the starting field for 1pm in what should be another great chapter in draghunting history.