PSHC: Dominant Imokilly see off Avondhu to reach quarter-finals

Imokilly 3-29 Avondhu 1-20

IMOKILLY were in control throughout as they progressed to the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals for the second straight year with victory over Avondhu at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday evening.

The East Cork divisional side – represented by eight clubs on the field – received the newly minted Denis O’Riordan Cup, presented in honour of the Valley Rovers stalwart, and victory for Denis Ring’s side was never really in doubt after they hit two goals in the opening four minutes.

While they were county champions in 2017, 2018 and 2019, their team has changed substantially since then, with just six starters in common between this game and the 2019 decider against Glen Rovers. Despite that, they have continued to hot-house talent – that was never more evident in the fact that Ciarán Joyce was an addition to this team since Tuesday night’s semi-final victory over MTU Cork.

He dominated his patch while Kevin O’Neill, who had been named at 6, formed a strong midfield pairing with Jack Leahy and, in front of them, a stellar cast of forwards combined to excellent effect. Avondhu had been very good against UCC on Wednesday and, while they found the step up in challenge too much, they never wilted. Stephen Condon had been outstanding for them in their four matches to date in this stage of the competition and he maintained his form, notching nine points in all.

Avondhu's Stephen Condon being tackled by Imokilly's Shane Hegarty. Picture Denis Boyle

After Seán Desmond opened the scoring for Imokilly inside a matter of seconds, they had a fortuitous goal as Diarmuid Healy’s point attempt dropped short but goalkeeper Kieran Walsh was deceived by the sunset and the ball ended in the net.

Mike Kelly made it 1-2 to 0-0 before Darragh O’Reilly opened the Avondhu account but there was nothing lucky about the second Imokilly goal as William Leahy – scorer of seven first-half points – sent a good crossfield pass to Brian Lawton, who carried the ball before unselfishly feeding Desmond for a good finish.

Leahy’s point on 12 minutes to make it 2-7 to 0-4 meant that all of the Imokilly forwards had scored and it wasn’t until first-half injury time that they had their first wide of the evening. In between, points from Condon and Colin O’Brien got Avondhu up and running while Jamie Magner was unlucky to see a shot flash over rather than under the crossbar.

However, even when the North Cork side had four points on the trot to come to within seven, 2-12 to 0-11, by the 26th minute, Imokilly replied with three from William Leahy, Jack Leahy and Séamus Harnedy and they enjoyed a 2-15 to 0-13 interval advantage.

Avondhu's Eoghan Burke under pressure from Imokilly's Mike Kelly. Picture: Denis Boyle

Avondhu switched Mark Keane from centre-back to the half-forward line for the second half and they generally matched Imokilly score for score after the restart. Condon remained a strong outlet while Keane arrowed over a point but were unable to come closer than the eight-point half-time deficit.

Keane did find the net in the 59th minute, making it 2-27 to 1-20, but Imokilly responded immediately through sub Mark McCarthy and another of their replacements, Joe Stack – denied by Kieran Walsh shortly beforehand – also got on the scoresheet to demonstrate the depth of quality available to them.

They will move on to the championship proper in positive form, benefiting from the chance to gel further as a team. Few clubs will relish meeting them in the quarter-finals.

Members of the O'Riordan family presenting the inaugral Denis O'Riordan Cup. Picture: Denis Boyle

Scorers for Imoilly: W Leahy 0-11 (0-8 f), S Desmond 1-4, D Healy 1-1, J Leahy 0-4, M McCarthy 1-0, M Kelly 0-3, Brian Lawton, S Harnedy, J Stack 0-2 each.

Avondhu: S Condon 0-9 (0-5 f), C O’Brien 0-6 (0-2 f), M Keane 1-1, D O’Reilly, J Magner, J Twomey, M Lenahan 0-1 each.

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); M Russell (Aghada), D Moran (Castlemartyr), S Hegarty (Dungourney); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), C Joyce (Castlemartyr), J Cronin (Lisgoold); J Leahy (Dungourney), K O’Neill (Watergrasshill); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr, c), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), D Healy (Lisgoold); S Desmond (Watergrasshill), W Leahy (Aghada), M Kelly (Castlemartyr).

Subs: J Stack (Castlemartyr) for Healy (47), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr) for O’Neill (49), M McCarthy for J Leahy (56), L O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Harnedy (57), E Cronin (Youghal) for Kelly (60).

AVONDHU: K Walsh (Kilworth); E Burke (Kilshannig), E McGrath (Kilworth), B Carey (Araglen); B Buckley (Dromina), M Keane (Ballygiblin, c), D O’Reilly (Ballyhooly); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), L Cronin (Killavullen); B O’Reilly (Shanballymore), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), J Twomey (Kilshannig); J Magner (Killavullen), D Jones (Dromina), S Condon (Harbour Rovers).

Subs: M Lenahan (Buttevant) for Jones (17, injured), S Linehan (Ballyhooly) for Cronin (32), B Nyhan (Clyda Rovers) for Magner (39), E Cotter (Killavullen) for Lenahan (57), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for Carey (58).

Referee: D Daly (Brian Dillons).