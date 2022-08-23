Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 15:05

Cork draghunting: Big wins for Jamie's Lady and Northern Daisy

Keith O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Draghunt hosted by Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers at Watergrasshill was a big success
Cork draghunting: Big wins for Jamie's Lady and Northern Daisy

Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins with Northern Daisy of the IHT winner of the Keith O'Callaghan memorial Senior Maiden Draghunt at Watergrasshill.

John Coughlan

A SUPERB performance from Jamie’s Lady of Clogheen ensured success in the inaugural Keith O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Draghunt hosted by Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers at Watergrasshill.

A former senior champion, Jamie’s Lady trained by Aaron Freyne had to call on her all resources to cross the tape ahead of Guinness, trained by Gerry Murphy of the IHT.

Indeed it was a great day for the winning trainer as his other Senior charge Jamie’s Gem ran a cracking draghunt to snatch third ticket.

“To win this draghunt is a huge plus but to get third as well has given us a huge lift and we are delighted that both our hounds are showing good form before the Donal O’Mahony meeting next week at Blarney,” said Aaron Freyne.

Aaron Freyne and family with Jamie's Lady of Clogheen Harriers, winner of the Keith O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Draghunt at Watergrasshill.
Aaron Freyne and family with Jamie's Lady of Clogheen Harriers, winner of the Keith O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Draghunt at Watergrasshill.

The remaining three tickets were filled by Black Stallion, Blue Lad and Northern Belle.

The Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins IHT training combination went close to winning the Senior race with Guinness but they bounced back in style to win the Senior Maiden Draghunt with Northern Daisy.

In another tight finish, the winner saw off all challengers with the consistent Maxine Silver running another cracking draghunt for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Kieran Kearney.

Mary Barrett’s IHT ace Mrs Briggs snatched third ticket ahead Rock n Boy, Prince Reece and Kerry Star.

It has been a relatively good season for the IHT trainer Gerry Murphy and he is delighted with the present form of all his hounds.

“It was great to get the win after getting touched off in the Senior race and hopefully the present consistent form of our hounds will continue in the closing weeks." 

Despite the warm conditions, the draghunt was fast and furious and Puppy champion elect Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers showed her class to win an excellent draghunt at Tower.

The winner trained by Kieran Kearney is certainly a hound that has been a wonderful servant to his kennel this season and she crossed the tape ahead of the Sheila Cummins-trained Naoi of the IHT.

Another IHT hound Diamond ran a fine draghunt to snatch third ticket ahead of Magic’s Beauty, Sally’s Girl and Wolfe Tone Lass.

It has been a memorable season for the Newcestown-based trainer but he firmly believes it all down to his champion in waiting.

Kearney said: "No matter how good a trainer you are it’s all about the hound because if the quality is not in them you will struggle to get it out of them.

"I am lucky to have got this genuine hound and it would be great to finish the season on a high note." 

In the veteran draghunt, another champion-elect in the shape of Denise Rall’s Mayfield hound Magic’s Lad took the spoils ahead of Misty Jack.

Watergrasshill Senior: 1. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Black Stallion (IHT); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Northern Belle (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. Northern Daisy (IHT); 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 4. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Prince Reece (IHT); 6. Kerry Star (Griffin United).

Tower Puppy: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Naoi (IHT); 3. Diamond (IHT); 4. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 5. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).

Read More

Draghunting: Big wins for Slievemish Spring and Danganmore Drifter

More in this section

Louise Shanahan 19/8/2022 Cork's Louise Shanahan and Phil Healy shine at European Championships
Huge homecoming for Cork’s MMA world champion Louise Brady Huge homecoming for Cork’s MMA world champion Louise Brady
Blarney's Paul O'Leary feels Cork championship system works well for club players Blarney's Paul O'Leary feels Cork championship system works well for club players
draghuntingother sports
<p class="contextmenu internal_Caption">St Mary’s Trevor Harrington gets away from College Corinthians' Ross McCarthy during their  Beamish Stout Senior Centenary Cup match at St Mary’s Park. <span class="contextmenu emphasis CaptionCredit">Picture: Howard Crowdy</span> </p>

MSL soccer: St Mary's see off College Corinthians in Centenary Senior Cup

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

Echo WISA

Read all about the monthly winner’s and more.
Click Here

EL logo

National Sport

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more