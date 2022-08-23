Cork draghunting: Big wins for Jamie's Lady and Northern Daisy

A SUPERB performance from Jamie’s Lady of Clogheen ensured success in the inaugural Keith O’Callaghan Memorial Senior Draghunt hosted by Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers at Watergrasshill.

A former senior champion, Jamie’s Lady trained by Aaron Freyne had to call on her all resources to cross the tape ahead of Guinness, trained by Gerry Murphy of the IHT.

Indeed it was a great day for the winning trainer as his other Senior charge Jamie’s Gem ran a cracking draghunt to snatch third ticket.

“To win this draghunt is a huge plus but to get third as well has given us a huge lift and we are delighted that both our hounds are showing good form before the Donal O’Mahony meeting next week at Blarney,” said Aaron Freyne.

Aaron Freyne and family with Jamie's Lady of Clogheen Harriers, winner of the Keith O'Callaghan Memorial Senior Draghunt at Watergrasshill.

The remaining three tickets were filled by Black Stallion, Blue Lad and Northern Belle.

The Gerry Murphy and Sheila Cummins IHT training combination went close to winning the Senior race with Guinness but they bounced back in style to win the Senior Maiden Draghunt with Northern Daisy.

In another tight finish, the winner saw off all challengers with the consistent Maxine Silver running another cracking draghunt for Shanakiel Harriers trainer Kieran Kearney.

Mary Barrett’s IHT ace Mrs Briggs snatched third ticket ahead Rock n Boy, Prince Reece and Kerry Star.

It has been a relatively good season for the IHT trainer Gerry Murphy and he is delighted with the present form of all his hounds.

“It was great to get the win after getting touched off in the Senior race and hopefully the present consistent form of our hounds will continue in the closing weeks."

Despite the warm conditions, the draghunt was fast and furious and Puppy champion elect Kilbrittain Girl of Shanakiel Harriers showed her class to win an excellent draghunt at Tower.

The winner trained by Kieran Kearney is certainly a hound that has been a wonderful servant to his kennel this season and she crossed the tape ahead of the Sheila Cummins-trained Naoi of the IHT.

Another IHT hound Diamond ran a fine draghunt to snatch third ticket ahead of Magic’s Beauty, Sally’s Girl and Wolfe Tone Lass.

It has been a memorable season for the Newcestown-based trainer but he firmly believes it all down to his champion in waiting.

Kearney said: "No matter how good a trainer you are it’s all about the hound because if the quality is not in them you will struggle to get it out of them.

"I am lucky to have got this genuine hound and it would be great to finish the season on a high note."

In the veteran draghunt, another champion-elect in the shape of Denise Rall’s Mayfield hound Magic’s Lad took the spoils ahead of Misty Jack.

Watergrasshill Senior: 1. Jamie’s Lady (Clogheen); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Jamie’s Gem (Clogheen); 4. Black Stallion (IHT); 5. Blue Lad (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers); 6. Northern Belle (IHT).

Senior Maiden: 1. Northern Daisy (IHT); 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Mrs Briggs (IHT); 4. Rock on Boy (Shanakiel Harriers); 5. Prince Reece (IHT); 6. Kerry Star (Griffin United).

Tower Puppy: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Naoi (IHT); 3. Diamond (IHT); 4. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 5. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 6. Wolfe Tone Lass (Mayfield).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).