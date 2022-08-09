Draghunting: Big wins for Slievemish Spring and Danganmore Drifter

SLIEVEMISH SPRING of Clogheen had to overcome sweltering conditions at Castletownkenneigh before winning the Sonny Cummins Memorial Draghunt.

The quality of these hounds was again epitomised when, having to endure the humidity, all the competing hounds completed a reduced course.

When the hounds came into view on the finish, the winner was in front of the pack and he didn’t relent on the race to the tape where he won from the Gerry Murphy-trained Guinness of the IHT.

Authority, of Northern Hunt, is another class hound and he finished third ahead of Jase Star, Northern Belle, and Blue Beauty.

For winning trainer Damien Wade it was another opportunity to praise his multi-talented hound.

“I suppose on a warm day like this you are hoping your hound completes the course and I think all hounds are winners for showing their courage,” Wade said.

The Clogheen trainer is delighted with his hound’s season to date as we enter the closing two months.

“You have got to have luck in this game and so far this season we have some good days and let’s hope we will get the opportunity to finish the season in the same vein of form.”

Damien Wade of Clogheen and parents Michael and Eleanor with Slievemish Spring winner of the Sonny Cummins Senior Memorial Draghunt at Castletownkenneigh.

In the senior maiden, there was joy for IHT trainer John Crowley when his charge Danganmore Drifter won his first draghunt of the season.

The IHT hound enjoyed the warmer conditions to finish ahead of Maxine Silver of Shanakiel Harriers and the winner’s clubmate Northern Jess.

In another testing draghunt, the minor places were filled by High Maintenance, Max and Kilanetig Lad.

For the winning trainer John Crowley it was a day to cherish.

“When you are not getting wins on a regular basis when it does actually come your way there is always an extra buzz to it,” he said.

Puppy champion-elect Kilbrittain Girl put in another superb performance to consolidate her lead.

In good open country at Castletownkenneigh, the winner crossed the tape ahead of the Denise Rall, Mayfield, duo of Magic’s Pride and Magic’s Beauty.

Sally’s Girl ran another solid draghunt to fill fourth ticket with the IHT filling the remaining places with Tiger’s Boy and Penny’s Girl.

There was natural elation in the winner’s camp after the draghunt.

“Kilbrittain Girl has been consistent all season, but in the last two races she has lifted her performances and we are very pleased that she looks back to her best,” Kieran Kearney said.

In the veteran trail, another championship leader, Magic’s Lad, did the business for Rall who saw off Ger and Jennifer Kenneally’s Misty Jack.

RESULTS

Castletownkenneigh Senior: 1. Slievemish Spring (Clogheen); 2. Guinness (IHT); 3. Authority (Northern Hunt); 4. Jase Star (Mayfield); 5. Northern Belle (IHT); 6. Blue Beauty (Shanakiel Harriers).

Senior Maiden: 1. Danganmore Drifter (IHT); 2. Maxine Silver (Shanakiel Harriers); 3. Northern Jess (IHT); 4. High Maintenance (Kerry Pike/Fair Hill Harriers); 5. Max (IHT); 6. Kilanetig Lad (IHT).

Puppy: 1. Kilbrittain Girl (Shanakiel Harriers); 2. Magic’s Pride (Mayfield); 3. Magic’s Beauty (Mayfield); 4. Sally’s Girl (Northern Hunt); 5. Tiger’s Boy (IHT); 6. Penny’s Girl IHT).

Veteran: 1. Magic’s Lad (Mayfield); 2. Misty Jack (Southern/Carrigaline Harriers).