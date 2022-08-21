Sun, 21 Aug, 2022 - 15:50

Michael Finn hits 11 points as Midleton beat Blackrock to reach U19 Premier 1 hurling final

A rousing start to the second-half during which they scored 1-5 without reply was the launchpad for success and a meeting with Valley Rovers
Midleton's Rory Hartnett in action against Blackrock in the U19 Premier 1 Hurling Championship semi-final in Ballygarvan. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Therese O’Callaghan

Midleton 2-23 Blackrock 4-14

MIDLETON qualified for the Cork U19 Premier 1 hurling championship final courtesy of their three-point victory over Blackrock after a high-scoring semi-final at Ballygarvan on Sunday.

A rousing start to the second-half during which they scored 1-5 without reply was the launchpad for success, and a meeting with Valley Rovers in a few weeks.

While the advantage grew to 13 points, 2-17 to 0-10 in the third quarter, Blackrock fought back but their strong finish was not enough. 

Blackrock's Peter Linehan scores a point against Midleton. Picture: Cian O'Regan.
Blackrock's Peter Linehan scores a point against Midleton. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

They will regret as well the 20 wides they struck over the hour.

Midleton led 1-12 to 0-10 after a fairly evenly contested opening half, the goal in the 25th minute battled to the net by Niall Corcoran leaving them perfectly placed at the interval.

Michael Finn was crucial from frees too.

Interestingly, with the wind at their backs, some of Brion Saunderson’s puck-outs went wide at the other end.

Peter Linehan was the chief-scorer for Blackrock with seven points.

The momentum then swung the way of the east Cork side when Tadhg O’Leary Hayes goaled two minutes after the restart.  In a devastating spell, they rattled off five points as well from David Cremin (2), Finn, Rory Hartnett and Saunderson.

Blackrock had it all to do. But Fionn Coleman’s goal after he collected from Linehan’s sideline ball, spurred them on.

The teams continued to trade points until Coleman struck again. This time from the 30 metres out, and his green flag moved the city team to within seven on 53 minutes, 2-13 to 2-20.

Midleton were still in a comfortable position as the clock wound down.

Blackrock goalkeeper Ross Brown fires a puck-out. Picture: Cian O'Regan
Blackrock goalkeeper Ross Brown fires a puck-out. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Blackrock, though, were not finished yet.

Goalkeeper Ross Brown added his sides third goal from a long-range free to cut the gap further, and with the clock in the red, sub James Lynch nabbed Blackrock’s fourth goal.

Midleton held out. A feature of the game was both goalkeepers on the scoreboard.

Midleton will meet Valley Rovers in the final after the Carrigdhoun club were awarded the other semi-final against Glen Rovers.

Blackrock's Eoin de Burca. Picture: Cian O'Regan
Blackrock's Eoin de Burca. Picture: Cian O'Regan

Scorers for Midleton: M Finn 0-11 (0-9 f, 0-1 65), N Corcoran, T O’Leary Hayes 1-0 each, R Hartnett, D Cremin 0-3 each, C Beausang, B Sanderson (0-1 f) 0-2 each, C Smith, E McCarthy 0-1 each.

Blackrock: P Linehan 0-10 (0-9 f), F Coleman 2-2, R Brown (f), J Lynch 1-0 each, L Kiely, L O’Sullivan 0-1 each.

MIDLETON: B Saunderson; C Sunderland, B O’Connell, N Fitzgerald; E McGrath, C Smith (c), E McCarthy; M Finn, N Corcoran; R Hartnett, S O’Connor, T O’Leary Hayes; C Beausang, F McGann, D Cremin.

Subs: T Roche for S O’Connor (half-time), A Moloney for F McGann (45), A Fay for B O’Connell (53 inj), J O’Sullivan for C Beausang (60), E Kelly for T O’Leary Hayes (61).

BLACKROCK: R Brown; C Hanley, C Coakley, O McAdoo; L O’Donovan, E de Burca, S Healy; D Brown, L O’Sullivan; M O’Connell, P Linehan (c), D Ojiekhudu; L Kiely, F Coleman, R Sweeney.

Subs: J O’Brien for C Hanley (half-time inj), J Lynch for L Kiely (half-time).

Referee: Brian Sweeney (Erin’s Own).

