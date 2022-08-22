Cork Soccer: MSL outfit Everton strike late to bag trophy against AUL's Grattan 

Everton 2 Grattan United 1

GOALS from Billy Kadima and Jonathon Spillane in the dying minutes saw Munster Senior League side Everton run out 2-1 winners over AUL side Grattan United in the inaugural Murphy’s/Beamish Inter-League Cup final at the Cross.

It was a highly entertaining contest between two sides so evenly matched.

Getting the nod for the man of the match award was Everton’s Adam O’Donoghue who put in a massive shift over the duration.

After a tight opening 15 minutes, Kadima almost found a way through, but his low effort was handled competently by Murphy.

And at the other end, Aaron Magee showed a delicate touch inside the Everton box before hooking the straight at goalkeeper Cian Hammond.

When play switched to the other end, a cracking effort by Towler tested Murphy who had to stretch before tipping out for a corner.

SWEEPING

Everton produced a sweeping move minutes later which ended when Evan Harte failed to get the better of Murphy with a low effort.

Magee then drilled a low effort across the box that broke for Gary Coughlan, but Hammond was in the right place to produce a point-blank save.

A terrific chance then fell for Everton when a lovely flick around the corner by Kadima played in Keeler, but he blazed over.

Grattan’s Christy Driscoll cut inside following a good move, but his blistering effort from an acute angle was well saved by Hammond.

Grattan broke out of the blocks with gusto as the second half got underway and after Robert O’Sullivan got in the way of a forceful goal-bound effort from Michael Kent, the AUL side found themselves in front when a lovely ball from Anthony Byrne played in Christy Bullman who finished nonchalantly into the corner on 51 minutes.

Everton responded with Keeler forcing Murphy to a solid save.

Grattan were reduced to 10 men when Kent picked up a second yellow card on 58 minutes.

This turned the tide a bit, with Everton using the extra space to press hard for the equaliser and after Graham Murphy parried from Laurence Fitzpatrick’s free kick, Robert O’Sullivan’s effort to force the ball home was scrambled away to safety.

Everton continued to force the issue now and Byrne was on hand to get in the way of an effort from David Hooley.

But, with four minutes remaining, lack of concentration in the Grattan defence allowed Kadima an opportunity to help home the equaliser.

As extra-time loomed , substitute Jonathon Spillane was on hand in the dying minutes to force home the winner for Everton.

EVERTON: Cian Hammond, Kevin McCarthy, Eoin O’Keeffe, Adam O’Donoghue, Daniel O’Sullivan, Evan Hart, Roy Fitzgibbon, Billy Kadima, Ian Towler and Kevin Keeler.

Subs: Gary O’Brien, Laurence Fitzpatrick, David Hooley for Kevin McCarthy, Kevin Keeler, Ian Towler (60), Jonathon Spillane for Evan Harte (80).

GRATTAN UNITED: Graham Murphy, Aaron Broderick, Anthony Byrne, Harry Goulding, Dean Murray, Paudie Crowley, Michael Kent, Aaron Magee, Christy Driscoll, Gary Coughlan, and Christy Bullman.

Subs: Anthony Peelo for Paudie Crowley (60), Eric Shinkwin and Cian Hawkins for Harry Goulding and Aaron Magee (73), Wayne O’Leary for Dean Murray (80), Jake Murray for Christy Driscoll (82).

Referee: Denis Cronin. assistants, Patrick O’Keeffe, Damien Klier and Alan Belmajdoub.