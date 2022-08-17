PSHC: Avondhu have too much firepower for UCC and advance to divisional final where they will face Imokilly

Avondhu 2-22

UCC 1-21

Avondhu will meet Imokilly for a place in the quarter-finals of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC after they were good value for victory over UCC at Mourneabbey on Wednesday evening.

Playing their fourth game of the campaign after coming through the initial divisional section, the winners had fine performances across the pitch, from Brian Buckley and skyscraping captain Mark Keane in the half-back line, Joseph O’Sullivan in midfield – who contributed to UCC making multiple switches in that sector – and Jack Twomey, Colin O’Brien and Stephen Condon in attack.

While the college side led twice early on, once a three-point burst out Avondhu in front, the North Cork divisional side pushed on well. Two O’Brien points helped to open up a Dolly Parton lead – 0-9 to 0-5 – by the 18th minute and they moved seven clear when captain Keane won a good ball in the air and picked out Brian O’Reilly, whose diagonal ball was perfect for Stephen Condon to hare clear of the defence before despatching the ball to the net.

Niall O’Leary, Piaras O’Halloran and Eoin Carey helped to have UCC back to within four points, 1-11 to 0-10, by half-time but Avondhu pushed on again after the resumption.

Jack Twomey tested UCC goalkeeper Ian Buckley in the first minute of the second half but, after Condon and Evan Cullinane exchanged points, Avondhu had their second goal as Twomey’s good pass allowed Clyda Rovers player Chris Buckley to make use of local knowledge by firing home for a 2-12 to 0-11 advantage.

They kept UCC at arm’s length for the rest of the third quarter, Condon’s fifth point illuminating the occasion as the lights came on in the 42nd minute, but UCC had an avenue back into the game moments later as Pádraig Hynes scored a fine individual goal, 2-15 to 1-15 with 17 minutes left.

Avondhu continued to battle doggedly and O’Brien’s sixth point of the evening left them four ahead on 50 but UCC ate into the deficit as O’Leary, Diarmuid Kearney and O’Halloran pointed to leave just one in it, but the divisional team didn’t panic.

The closing stages belonged to Twomey, who had put in a tireless wing-forward shift up to then but still had the energy to score four of Avondhu’s last five points with sub Liam Cronin getting the other. Beyond a Kearney free and a late Carey point, UCC couldn’t claw back the margin and so Avondhu will look ahead to Sunday.

Scorers for Avondhu: S Condon 1-6, C O’Brien (0-2f), J Twomey 0-5 each, C Buckley 1-1, B Buckley 0-2, M Keane, D Linehan, L Cronin 0-1 each.

UCC: D Kearney 0-7 (0-5f), E Carey, N O’Leary, E Cullinane 0-3 each, P Hynes 1-0, E Power 0-2, P O’Halloran 0-2 each, É Desmond 0-1.

AVONDHU: K Lane (Kilworth); E Burke (Kilshannig), E McGrath (Kilworth), F Herlihy (Ballygiblin); B Buckley (Dromina), M Keane (Ballygiblin), D O’Reilly (Ballyhooly); J O’Sullivan (Ballygiblin), D Linehan (Ballyhooly); B O’Reilly (Shanballymore), C O’Brien (Liscarroll/Churchtown Gaels), J Twomey (Kilshannig); S Condon (Harbour Rovers), J Magnier (Killavullen), C Buckley (Clyda Rovers).

Subs: L Cronin (Killavullen) for Linehan (18, injured), D O’Brien (Harbour Rovers) for Buckley (36, injured), M Lenahan (Buttevant) for Magnier (49).

UCC (Cork clubs unless stated): I Butler (Kildorrery); D Horgan (Burgess, Tipperary), D O’Leary (Watergrasshill), P Cummins (Russell Rovers); N O’Leary (Castlelyons), C Barry (Ahane, Limerick), M Calanan (Whitechurch); E Carey (Kilworth), P O’Halloran (Ballygarvan); P Hynes (Shamrocks, Waterford), É Desmond (Carrigaline), E Power (Ballina, Tipperary); C Grainger (Ballinhassig), E Cullinane (Ballinhassig), D Kearney (Cobh).

Subs: E Marnane (Golden/Kilfeacle, Tipperary) for Grainger (38), C O’Mahony (Ballygunner, Waterford) for Desmond (50).

Referee: N O’Neill (Midleton).