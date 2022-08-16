Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 20:56

PSHC: Imokilly far too strong for MTU Cork

East Cork side into divisions/colleges final after 26-point victory
Imokilly's Kevin O'Neill is tackled by MTU's Kyle Browne during the Co-Op SuperStores Cork PSHC divisional/colleges semi-final at Páirc Ui Rinn. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Denis Hurley

Imokilly 7-22

MTU Cork 2-11

Imokilly remain on course to advance from the divisions and colleges section of the Co-op SuperStores Cork Premier SHC for a second successive year after a routine win over MTU Cork at Páirc Uí Rinn on Tuesday night.

The East Cork division had 26 points to spare over a weakened college side and they will now face UCC or Avondhu – who clash on Wednesday – in Sunday’s final for a place in the quarter-finals of the competition proper.

The outcome was rarely in doubt. Each side shot two wides before before William Leahy opened the scoring in the seventh minute and, with Jack Leahy and Mark McCarthy well on top at midfield, Imokilly soon asserted their superiority.

Michael Kelly at corner-forward was excellent, scoring four first-half points, while William Leahy tested Ger Collins with an early goal attempt. Imokilly had four points on the board when Conor O’Leary and Conor Duggan got MTU off the mark but, by the time college side scored again, Imokilly had added an unanswered 1-6.

The opening game came in the 16th minute, with John Cronin and William Leahy combining to set up Séamus Harnedy, who netted his second attempt after Stephen Keoghan had initially hooked him.

While MTU goalkeeper Collins did interrupt the scoring flurry with a free from his own 65, a second Imokilly goal soon followed as William Leahy showed great control from a Seán Desmond pass before firing home for 2-9 to 0-3. By half-time, the lead was 2-14 to 0-4 and, with the wind behind them in the second half, the gap only widened.

After corner-back Shane Hegarty landed a big point, another goal followed in the 33rd minute as sub Joe Stack combined with Diarmuid Healy to set up Desmond and, moments later, Desmond was the provider for Kelly to raise a green flag, 4-15 to 0-4.

MTU did conjure a goal in response as Kyle Browne’s delivery from midfield went all the way to the Imokilly net, but they continued to come at the other end, with Desmond netting his second before Diarmuid Healy got one on 38 to make it 6-16 to 1-5.

Scorers for Imokilly: M Kelly 1-6, S Desmond, W Healy (0-2f, 0-1 65) 2-3 each, S Harnedy, D Healy 1-1 each, Brian Lawton 0-3, J Stack 0-2, Barry Lawton, J Leahy, S Hegarty 0-1 each.

Scorers for MTU Cork: C O’Leary 0-4, K Browne, D Harrington 1-0 each, F Herr 0-3 (0-2f), C Duggan 0-2, R Sinclair, G Collins (0-1f) 0-1 each.

IMOKILLY: E Davis (St Catherine’s); M Russell (Aghada), D Moran (Castlemartyr), S Hegarty (Dungourney); C O’Brien (St Ita’s), K O’Neill (Watergrasshill), J Cronin (Lisgoold); J Leahy (Dungourney), M McCarthy (Aghada); Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr, Capt), S Harnedy (St Ita’s), Diarmuid Healy (Lisgoold); S Desmond (Watergrasshill), W Leahy (Aghada), M Kelly (Castlemartyr).

Subs: Dylan Healy (Dungourney for Cronin, L O’Shea (Lisgoold) for Brian Lawton, J Stack (Castlemartyr) for Harnedy (all half-time), J O’Mahony (Youghal) for O’Neill (35), Barry Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Desmond (39).

MTU (Cork unless stated): G Collins (Ballinhassig, Capt); R Sinclair (Tracton), W Hurley (Valley Rovers), R King (Kilbrin); B McCarthy (Valley Rovers), S Keoghan (Graigue Ballycallan, Kilkenny), A Coughlan (Banteer); C O’Leary (Ballincollig), K Brown (Youghal); B Power (Crecora, Limerick), D Byrne (Tracton), F Herr (Effin, Limerick); B Lynch (Ballinhassig), C Duggan (St Patrick’s, Tipperary), D Harrington (Tracton).

Subs: D Queally (Kill, Waterford) for Power (35), J Lowe (Tralee Parnells, Kerry) for Herr (54), S Kidney (Cobh) for Coughlan (55), D Kearney (Kilshannig) for Harrington (57).

Referee: I McCarthy (Bandon).

