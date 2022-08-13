PIFC: Macroom's goal threat overwhelms Naomh Abán

Macroom 4-10 Naomh Abán 0-9

MACROOM kept their chances of reaching the knockout stages of the Bon Secours PIFC alive after a well-deserved victory over Naomh Abán.

Macroom were in control from the outset and now it's all to play for when they face Kanturk in a few weeks.

Both sides came into this contest knowing a win was of vital importance to keep their seasons alive. It was a Mid Cork derby, with all the tension that brings, but Macroom's ability to raise green flags, two of them courtesy of David Horgan, and Naomh Abán's wastefulness, meant there was only going to be one winner from some distance out.

At sun-kissed Cill na Martra, Macroom began brightly. Fintan Goold split the posts with a fine point on the turn, with Pa Lucey also looking a scoring threat.

David Horgan then found the back of the net in the 10th minute after a good long delivery by Alan Quinn. Macroom ended the first half with another Fintan Goold score and led 1-6 to 0-5 at half time.

Cillian Donovan raced through and blasted in a fine goal for Macroom in the 36th minute as Naomh Abán were left to rue missed scoring chances.

Macroom did more than enough to keep in control, as Donovan added to his tally.

That was before Macroom were in for a third goal. After a good run by Quinn, Horgan was on hand to blast home from close range.

Entering the final 10 minutes, Macroom got their fourth goal. From an under-hit kick-out, Sean Kiely's splendid lob looped into the net.

Eolan O’Leary also got in on the scoring act with a lovely point before another from Quinn in second-half stoppage time.

At this stage, it's all set for a clash between Macroom and Rockchapel to determine who progresses from this group alongside Kanturk.

Scorers for Macroom: D Horgan 2-3 (0-2 f), C Donovan 1-1, S Kiely 1-0, F Goold 0-3 (0-1 f), P Lucey, A Quinn, E O’Leary 0-1 each.

Naomh Abán: M Ó Duinnin 0-4 f, Donal Ó Ceallaigh 0-3 (0-2 f), C Ó Críodáin, N Ó Ceallaigh 0-1 each.

MACROOM: B O’Connell; J O’Riordan, M Corrigan, G Angland; B O’Gorman, R Buckley, S Kiely; C Dineen, C Donovan; A Quinn, M Cronin, D Creedon; F Goold, D Horgan, P Lucey.

Subs: M Hunt for Creedon (32), D Twomey for Goold, T Dineen for Cronin (both 40), E O’Leary for Lucey (52), J Kelleher for O’Riordan (56).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; R de hÍde, T Ó hAilíosa, M Ó Ceallacháin; D Ó Loinsigh, E Ó Críodáin, S Ó Riordan; C de Roiste, C Ó Críodáin; D Ó Ceocháin, M Ó Liatháin, D Ó hAllamháin; Donal Ó Ceallaigh, M Ó Duinnin , N Ó Ceallaigh.

Subs: D Ó Laoire for Ó Ceocháin (35), P Ó Liathain for de Roiste (40), C Ó Donnchu for Ó Duinnin (45).

Referee: Liam O’Shea.