PIFC: Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh defeat Kiskeam after a thrilling tie 

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh 1-14 Kiskeam 1-12

A SUPER game of football in the searing Macroom heat as Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh joined Dohenys at the head of Cork SAFC Group B.

Both sides had their chances, but it was Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh who proved the sharper up front. A terrific opening, super movement off the ball with all the first-half scores coming from open play as Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh led 0-7 to 0-6 at the break.

It was Kiskeam who struck first though through impressive full-forward Sean Sullivan. He shot an impressive 1-6 tally but it was not enough to deny a determined Béal Átha side who made far better use of their chances.

Diarmuid MacTomáis and attacking defender Noel Ó Laoire soon had Béal Atha in front but with corner-forward Tom O’Sullivan also proving menacing up front Kiskeam had plenty in the tank. However, points from Ben Seartain, Conor Ó Loinsigh and impressive wing back Cian Ó Duinnín had Béal Átha 0-6 to 0-5 clear.

As Kiskeam continued to spurn the chances it became a super battle for scores in the second quarter with Aindrias Ó Coinceannáin scoring and Thomas Casey getting a lone point for Kiskeam despite all their possession.

What a start to the second half as Kiskeam centre-forward Thomas Casey meandered through only for Eanna Ó Duinnín to deny him on the goal-line. It was a miss that spurred Béal Àtha into action as points from brothers Ben and Donagh Seartan and a brace from MacTomáis had them 0-12 to 0-8 up entering the final quarter.

Kiskeam's Daniel Fitzgerald goes past Béal Atha'n Ghaorthaid's Dara O'Ceallacháin. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Concúir Ó Loinsigh should have wrapped it up in the 46th minute but shot over after being set up by Donagh Seartan. Six points clear after 48 minutes Béal Átha were looking good but Kiskeam weren’t quite finished. Sean Sullivan shot owner two more points but it took superb goalkeeping by Anthony Casey to twice deny Cian Ó Duinnín a certain Béal Átha goal in the 52nd minute.

Then a 55th-minute goal from Donagh Seartan and leading 1-14 to 0-11 the game looked over.

But Kiskeam were far from finished as Sean Sullivan fired home a late goal and then pointed a free. They pushed hard for a winning goal in injury time but Béal Átha were resolute.

Scorers for Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh: D Seartan 1-1, B Seartan 0-4 (0-1 f), D MacTomáis 0-3, C Ó Loinsigh 0-2, N Ó Laoire, C Ó Duinín, A Coinceannáin, L Ó Concùir 0-1 each.

Kiskeam: S Sullivan 1-6 (0-2 f), T O’Sullivan 0-3, T Casey, D Fitzgerald, G Casey 0-1 each.

BÉAL ÁTHA'N GHAORTHAIDH: D Ó Coill; J Ó Donnchú, E Ó Duinnín, C Ó Nuanáin; N Ó Laoire, C Ó Duinnín, M Ó Riordáin; L Ó Críodáin, A Ó Coinceannáin; C Ó Loinsigh; D Seartan, B Seartan; L Seartan, D MacTomáis, D Ó Ceallacháin.

Subs: S Ó Luasa for Ó Laoire (41), L Ó Concúir for Ó Ceallacháin (41), A Ó Loinsigh for Ó Críodáin (53), S Ó Tuama for B Seartan (55).

KISKEAM: A Casey; S Carroll, D Linehan, J O'Connor; M Casey, AJ O’Connor, K O’Connor; T Dennehy, S Meehan; J Daly, T Casey, C Murphy; D Fitzgerald, S Sullivan, T O’Sullivan.

Subs: M Herlihy for Linehan (38), G Casey for Murphy (45).

Referee: A Whelton (Clonakilty).